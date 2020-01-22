Joseph Parker's team hopes to miss the fight for WBO title Oleksandr Usyk | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML85e3960e7bb8c5720ac187326ad3f15411% %MINIFYHTML85e3960e7bb8c5720ac187326ad3f15412%





Oleksandr Usyk is mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua's WBO belt

%MINIFYHTML85e3960e7bb8c5720ac187326ad3f15413% %MINIFYHTML85e3960e7bb8c5720ac187326ad3f15414%

The potential fight for Joseph Parker's WBO title against Oleksandr Usyk is now "less likely,quot; since the New Zealand team believes that Anthony Joshua will not have to leave the belt.

Parker had planned a possible fight against Usyk for the WBO heavyweight belt, if Joshua had been forced to give up after receiving the order to defend the title against the Ukrainian and Kubrat Pulev, his mandatory WBO challengers and the IBF.

But Kiwi coach Kevin Barry is evaluating other options, including a rescheduled clash with Derek Chisora, as they believe Usyk will expect a summer showdown against Joshua after the wrestler's teams held recent talks.

Anthony Joshua has the WBA, IBF and WBO belts

Barry said Sky sports: "Deep down, we have been anxiously waiting to see two things: one if WBO would strip Joshua, or if Joshua would not want anyone else to fight Usyk."

"We are sitting there in the world number 2 with the WBO. If that was going to happen, we were going to have a fight with Usyk in which we were very interested and in which we trusted a lot." It seems less likely now that the fight is going to happen.

"I try to see each scenario. I spoke with (WBO president) Paco (Valcarcel) last week. I just told him, don't you think if WBO took Joshua's belt off, and Parker and Usyk, two former champions? WBO World Cups fought each other, then the winner of that fight would fight Joshua in the summer and it would be a unification fight.

"I would like nothing more than the opportunity to fight Usyk, but the reality is that I don't think it will happen." Kevin Barry

"The other option was: Would Joshua perceive it as a risk and lose a mega payday? Honestly, I think what we are going to see is Usyk (choose to wait) and he will fight with Joshua in the summer, hitting Joshua Pulev, That should look spectacular.

"I would like nothing more than the opportunity to fight Usyk, but the reality is that I don't think it will happen."

Parker is preparing to return to Texas on February 29, with an opponent to be confirmed, but instead he would have turned his attention to Usyk's fight, if a battle for the WBO belt had been offered.

The British Daniel Dubois is in n. ° 3 in the WBO ranking and could become a future opponent in a final qualifier for Parker, who is still interested in a clash with Chisora ​​after his illness prevented a fight in October.

Derek Chisora ​​has also been aiming at a fight with Usyk

"We will consider fighting a decent opponent in this letter on February 29 to consolidate our position," Barry said. "If Usyk sits down and waits for Joshua in the summer, at some point, we will move to (WBO number) one. Someone else will move to two and we will be in a mandatory box.

"We wouldn't love anything more than fighting Chisora ​​in the summer. After being again, again, that's a fight we really love. We really want a piece of that kind."

The IBF has given Joshua and Pulev until January 31 to agree on a fight and the British star has revealed that he will also make a new attempt to negotiate an undisputed fight for the world heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder later this year. .

0:25 Joshua says an offer of & # 39; curved ball & # 39; could tempt Deontay Wilder to an undisputed fight Joshua says an offer of & # 39; curved ball & # 39; could tempt Deontay Wilder to an undisputed fight

"I heard that (Wilder and Fury) have a third fight in a row towards the end of the year, but we have to throw a curved ball there," Joshua said. Sky sports.

"Something that catches Wilder's attention whenever I win to think for himself:" Although I have a rematch clause, I will see how I can manipulate my contract, get out of it and fight for the undisputed championship & # 39; ".