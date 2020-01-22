John Mayer was obsessed with Jessica Simpson sexually and emotionally

WENN / Instar

The actress of & # 39; Dukes of Hazzard & # 39; She remembers her relationship with the creator of hits & # 39; Your Body Is a Wonderland & # 39 ;, claiming that her ex boyfriend admitted to being obsessed with her.

Jessica Simpson fought with insecurities during his romance with John mayer, because I didn't think it was "smart enough" for the singer / songwriter.

The star writes frankly about the musician in her new memory, "Open Book," revealing that she fell in love with the hit creator "Your Body Is a Wonderland" after they met at a Grammy Awards party in 2005.

"Again and again, he told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally," he reveals in the book, "(but) constantly worried that I wasn't smart enough for him. He was so intelligent and treated the conversation as a friendly competition. that he had to win. "

Simpson also points out that his battle against addiction to pills and alcohol increased during the torrid romance: "My anxiety would increase and another drink would serve me," he explains. "It was the beginning of my dependence on alcohol to mask my nerves."

"He (Mayer) loved me the way he could and I loved that love for a long time. Too much time. And I kept going back and forth for a long time. But he controlled me."

Simpson finally gave up Mayer after he referred to her as "sexual napalm" in a Playboy interview in 2010.

"He thought that was how he wanted to be called," he shares. "I felt ashamed and ashamed that my grandmother was actually going to read that. A woman and how they are in bed is not something that has ever been talked about. It was shocking."

She adds: "He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn't, that was all for me. I deleted his number. It made it easier for me to get away."

Mayer then apologized for the comment.

These days the star is happily in love with her second husband, Eric Johnson, the father of his three children.

"I never had that kind of connection before," he tells People of Johnson. "He is a very selfless and loving person."