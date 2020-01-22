Home Entertainment John Boyega's father cries when the actor buys his parents' new house

The actor of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; He makes his father and mother overwhelmed by emotions when he reveals that he bought a new house for them after his Hollywood fame.

Up News Info
John Boyega He has shared images of the emotional moment in which he told his parents that he had bought them a house.

The "Star Wars"The actor revealed in 2017 that he had bought a new house for his mother and father, and told Entertainment Tonight his biggest purchase," I mean it is a way to do it … I also think that is to return it to my king and my queen So that was what I did. "

Taking on Instagram, the star has now shared a clip of him revealing the sweet gesture to his parents, while sitting them in his new living room to give them the exciting news.

"In my name, I would like to thank you for everything you have done and I decided to do a secret project for a few months, and I am here to tell you that there was no interview, that was a lie, this is your house that I am presenting to you," he said. "This is your new house, it belongs to you."

Visibly overwhelmed with emotion, his father Samson asked: "Is it true?" before crying

And even his brothers had to convince their parents that they are the owners of the expanding property, since the British-Nigerian actor continued: "It is his prayers that have this. Because the skill and ability that I have received have been of your prayers … "

"Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much for everything you've done."

Although the mansion has a modern decoration, glass walls and windows and an extensive garden, the Detroit star added: "Not bad, it's a small sample, but I thought it was better to live in an environment and a place where be "you are happy and you have space and privacy".

