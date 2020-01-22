John Boyega's father cries when the actor buys his parents' new house

%MINIFYHTML20c0e2f2895d27eb71b0c400dd27cd7711% %MINIFYHTML20c0e2f2895d27eb71b0c400dd27cd7712%

The actor of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; He makes his father and mother overwhelmed by emotions when he reveals that he bought a new house for them after his Hollywood fame.

Up News Info –

John Boyega He has shared images of the emotional moment in which he told his parents that he had bought them a house.

The "Star Wars"The actor revealed in 2017 that he had bought a new house for his mother and father, and told Entertainment Tonight his biggest purchase," I mean it is a way to do it … I also think that is to return it to my king and my queen So that was what I did. "

Taking on Instagram, the star has now shared a clip of him revealing the sweet gesture to his parents, while sitting them in his new living room to give them the exciting news.

"In my name, I would like to thank you for everything you have done and I decided to do a secret project for a few months, and I am here to tell you that there was no interview, that was a lie, this is your house that I am presenting to you," he said. "This is your new house, it belongs to you."

Visibly overwhelmed with emotion, his father Samson asked: "Is it true?" before crying

And even his brothers had to convince their parents that they are the owners of the expanding property, since the British-Nigerian actor continued: "It is his prayers that have this. Because the skill and ability that I have received have been of your prayers … "

"Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much for everything you've done."

<br />

Although the mansion has a modern decoration, glass walls and windows and an extensive garden, the Detroit star added: "Not bad, it's a small sample, but I thought it was better to live in an environment and a place where be "you are happy and you have space and privacy".