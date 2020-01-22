Joey King, Billy Eichner, Bebe Rexha and more react to the L.A. earthquake

Los Angeles was ratified on Tuesday.
Around 11:41 p.m. Local time, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 shook the neighborhood of Granada Hills, with more than 3,000 residents reporting that they had felt the quake, according to NBC Los Angeles. Immediately after, the LAFD entered "Earthquake Emergency Mode,quot;, inspecting the city to assess any damage. And although fortunately no injuries or deaths were reported, several celebrities felt rather, well, shaken.
"" No, thanks #earthquake " wrote The act& # 39; s Joey king how Olivia Munn tweeted"Hi LA, was it just an earthquake?" In the meantime, Hannah Montana alum Emily Osment I felt, prepared. "My first thought after catching the dog was," she aware"I will look very nice with this outfit if the fire department comes." Unfortunately, others could not say the same. "Oh, please, let that be,quot; said Sarah Silverman. "I still don't know what to do during an # earthquake."
As for Rachel Bloom, she delivered a useful PSA. "Every time there is an earthquake I remind everyone not to sleep with the head of the bed under a window or something heavy," said the pregnant actress. tweeted. "And this time it is not a happy day of a different earthquake."
Never miss the chance to make a joke, Billy Eichner brought to Twitter with an ingenious joke: "Stay up late trying to monetize the earthquake." Additional in Adam Scott, "I feel it is my duty to also recognize the earthquake."
Others were confused. "That felt like … did someone kick my house?" wrote D & # 39; Archy Carden. "Strange earthquake." And while Tyler oakley called marveling "earthquake or stomach noise idk idk,quot; Baywatch& # 39; s Alexandra Daddario aware, "I just thought the house was raided for 2 minutes # earthquake."
Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tremor.
