Joey King, Billy Eichner, Bebe Rexha and more react to the L.A. earthquake

Los Angeles was ratified on Tuesday.

Around 11:41 p.m. Local time, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 shook the neighborhood of Granada Hills, with more than 3,000 residents reporting that they had felt the quake, according to NBC Los Angeles. Immediately after, the LAFD entered "Earthquake Emergency Mode,quot;, inspecting the city to assess any damage. And although fortunately no injuries or deaths were reported, several celebrities felt rather, well, shaken.

"" No, thanks #earthquake " wrote The act& # 39; s Joey king how Olivia Munn tweeted"Hi LA, was it just an earthquake?" In the meantime, Hannah Montana alum Emily Osment I felt, prepared. "My first thought after catching the dog was," she aware"I will look very nice with this outfit if the fire department comes." Unfortunately, others could not say the same. "Oh, please, let that be,quot; said Sarah Silverman. "I still don't know what to do during an # earthquake."