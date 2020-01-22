Jessica Simpson's most sincere quotes about addiction, motherhood

Jessica Simpson he reveals in his next memoirs that he was sexually abused as a child and that years later he numbed his emotional pain with alcohol and pills.
The 39-year-old fashion singer and tycoon had never talked about either. In his memoirs, Open bookSimpson said he became sober in November 2017 and hasn't had a drink since.
"Giving up alcohol was easy," he said, according to an excerpt. Persons magazine published on Wednesday. "I was angry with that bottle. For how it allowed me to remain complacent and numb."
The only time Simpson had spoken publicly before having a real addiction was in 2010, when he said in Tonight's show with Jay Leno that she was "addicted to Nicorette chewing gum,quot; … despite never smoking cigarettes.
What Simpson has spoken publicly over the years, much, is to overcome challenges such as weight gain and his love for his family, that is, his husband, Eric Johnsonand his three sons, daughters Maxwell Drew, 7 and Birdie mae, 10 months and son Ace knute6.
Read some of the most sincere quotes from the star over the years:
About his past sexual abuse
Jessica revealed in her 2020 memoirs: Open book, that the abuse began when I was 6, "when I shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend."
"It would start with tickling in the back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable," he said. "I wanted to tell my parents. I was the victim, but somehow I felt wrong."
Jessica said she told her parents when she was 12 during a car trip and that her mother slapped her father's arm and shouted: "I told you something was happening."
"Dad kept his eyes on the road and said nothing," he continued. "We never stayed at my parents 'friends' house again, but we didn't talk about what he had said either."
About your past substance addictions
About his Nicorette chewing gum addiction
"I'm addicted to Nicorette chewing gum," Jessica said in Tonight's show with Jay Leno in 2010. "The first time I chewed Nicorette chewing gum, one of my close friend's mothers gave it to me. I think he thought he was giving me a piece of Dentyne Ice or something. So I'm chewing on him, and it's like a party in my mouth, it's like fireworks, and I'm like talking a million miles an hour and I like it, I love this chewing gum, what is this gum? I have to have this gum! And it's Nicorette and da my energy. It's like drinking three Red Bulls. "
In body image
"Media scrutiny is bullshit. I can't sit here and say I don't notice. I will never understand why people discourage someone from what you look like," Jessica said. Women's health in April 2016. "If I had a character flaw, lower me. But a body failure? That's not important."
About weight loss after pregnancy
"6 months. 100 pounds less (yes, I tipped the scale at 240)," he wrote on Instagram in September 2019 after giving birth to his third son, his daughter. Birdie. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but very proud to feel like me again. Even when it seemed impossible, I chose to work harder."
In her sexy Instagram photos with her husband Eric Johnson
"That happens sometimes," Jessica said on NBC. Today show in 2015. "I'm not ashamed to be in love with my husband!"
About his marriage to Eric Johnson and motherhood
"Marriage is amazing," Jessica said on NBC. Today show in 2015. "I couldn't be more in love, and he has given me the best blessings I can imagine."
She added: "Having a boy and a girl, I'm … I'm blessed. They inspire me."
About self-acceptance
"I have become myself and have established my identity in my terms. I embrace my strengths and celebrate even the small victories," Jessica wrote in Glamor magazine in 2014. "I'm certainly not perfect, but when I look in the mirror, I'm proud of the woman I see. I'm not just someone's mother, wife and daughter, it's me."
About her weight struggles and her husband's support
"They examined me about my weight before I got pregnant, so I refused to let anyone steal the joy of my babies," Jessica said. Fashion magazine in an interview published in its January 2015 edition. "My husband (Eric Johnson) and I was looking at old photos recently, and I asked: "Honey, why didn't you tell me to turn down the brownie?" He said: & # 39; you looked great & # 39 ;. He has always loved every curve of my body. And we have always had a healthy sex life. "
Grateful for your children
"Falling asleep looking at pictures of my children … now I know what my life is about. I'm very grateful," Jessica wrote on Instagram in 2014.
Jessica Simpson vs. Natalie Portman
In December 2018, the Oscar winner criticized the star for the cover of a magazine in which she appeared almost 20 years ago, showing that she was wearing a bikini and read: "I am a virgin."
Jessica wrote in response: "As public figures, we both know that our image is not entirely under our control at all times, and that the industry we work in often tries to define and box us. However, they taught me to be me. same and honor the different ways in which all women express themselves, that's why I believed then, and I think now, that being sexy in a bikini and being proud of my body is not synonymous with having sex. "
She added: "I have always agreed to be a role model for all women to let them know that they can look what they want, use whatever they want and have sex or not have sex with anyone they want. Power resides in us as individuals. I have done my practice not to embarrass other women for their choices. In this era of Time & # 39; s Up and all the great work you have done for women, I encourage you to do the same. "
Portman later wrote: "I didn't want to embarrass you and I regret any damage my words may have caused."
