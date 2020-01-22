Jessica Simpson talks about sexual abuse and addiction to alcohol and pills in a new memory

Jessica Simpson is releasing a new memory titled Open book, and in him, the 39-year-old woman reveals that she was sexually abused as a child. Simpson also shares that after experiencing the trauma, he turned to alcohol and pills to self-medicate.

Persons The magazine had in its hands an excerpt from the book before its release date in February, and in those pages, Simpson writes about how she was sexually abused at the age of six.

Simpson says he was sharing a bed with the daughter of a family friend, and the abuse began tickling his back before it became things that were "extremely uncomfortable."

"I wanted to tell my parents," he writes. "I was the victim but somehow I felt wrong."

the I think I am in love with you The singer says she told her parents, Joe and Tina Simpson, about the abuse when she was 12 years old. He also remembers how his mother slapped his father's arm and said, "I told you something was happening." However, Jessica says that Joe "kept his eyes on the road and said nothing."

"We never stayed at my parents 'friends' house again, but we didn't talk about what I had said," Simpson recalls.

Simpson's career finally took off with successful albums and songs at the top of the charts. He also starred in the innovative reality show Just Married: Nick and Jessica with her first husband, Nick Lachey.

Simpson says that to deal with his childhood trauma as an adult, "he was killing himself with all the drink and pills."

The mother of three children finally became sober in November 2017 and says it was "easy,quot; to stop drinking. Simpson explained that when he finally said he needed help, he felt like a girl who found her vocation in life again.

Jessica Simpson, who shares Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6 and Birdie, 10 months, with her husband Eric Johnson, also credits her family and friends for being such an incredible support system. And, when she told them she needed help, they gave her a big group hug.

Open book It will be available where books are sold on February 4.



