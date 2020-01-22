Jessica Simpson says the pressure of always being perfect while dating John Mayer was part of why she turned to drinking

It seems that Jessica Simpson is becoming very sincere in her memoirs, and that includes talking in detail about all her past relationships, including John Mayer's! That said, the singer writes that he is partially guilty of his problems with alcohol.

Apparently, while dating the actor, she felt a lot of pressure to be constantly perfect and that led her to drink!

In fact, his next open book entitled Open Book includes details about his addiction problems, his divorce from Nick Lachey and his past romance with John Mayer, among many other things.

She and John started dating in 2005, not long after divorcing Nick.

In her book, Jessica states that John was "obsessed,quot; with her "sexually and emotionally."

In addition, she writes that while he gave her a lot of confidence in her body, sometimes she also felt insecure.

I constantly worried that I wasn't smart enough for him. He was so intelligent and treated the conversations as a friendly competition that he had to win. My anxiety would simply increase and another drink would serve me. It was the beginning of me always relying on alcohol to mask my nerves. He loved me as he could and I loved that love for a long time. Too long. And I went back and forth for a long time. But he did control me, "he writes.

The two separated in 2007 after he called her "sexual napalm,quot; in a Playboy interview.

About that, she confesses in the memories that ‘I was surprised and ashamed that my grandmother was going to read that. A woman and how she is in bed is not something that has been talked about. He was the most loyal person and when I read that he wasn't, that was all for me. I just deleted your number. It made it very easy for me to get away. "



