Jessica Simpson reveals that she and her ex-husband Nick Lachey "didn't even talk,quot; before their divorce

Jessica Simpson revealed that before her separation from ex-husband Nick Lachey, the two didn't even talk to each other anymore! The singer was sincere about her personal life in the new revealing book entitled Open Book, which is expected to be released on February 4.

The star went into details about her marriage and separated from Lackey, among many other aspects of her life.

As you know, they were one of the most talked about couples at that time due to their MTV series: Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

Now, the mother of three children writes in her memoirs that ‘In 1998, when I was 18, I met Nick Lachey of the 98 Degrees group at a Hollywood event. Hi, I'm Nick, "he said. Hello my life. I thought. Nick loved the fact that I was so strong in my faith and that I had this innocent approach with my eyes open to life. When he proposed in 2002, I said that yes. "

Sounds like a fairytale encounter, but unfortunately, in the years that followed, everything fell apart.

Simpson writes that ‘our anxieties about our careers seemed to feed each other. We were together for almost seven years when I said to Nick: "I think I want a divorce." I later heard that he told the press that he was blind. I do not know how. At that time we weren't even talking to each other. Maybe I was surprised that he defended me. I don't think he thought I'd jump. "

The couple shared the news that they would separate in November 2005 and in June of the following year, their divorce was finalized.

In a 2015 interview, Jessica described her marriage as her "biggest financial mistake."

The reason for this was that he had to pay his ex no less than $ 12 million in divorce due to the fact that they had not signed a pre-nup before getting married.



