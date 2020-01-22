Jessica Simpson reveals that John Mayer was obsessed with her sexually

Jessica Simpson He talks about his previous relationship with his ex, John mayer.
In his new memory, Open book, the singer and fashion designer does not stop when it comes to the musician, whom he met in 2005. The musical duo met for the first time in a previous concert.Grammys party, and according to Simpson, Mayer began writing his notes. After her separation with the husband Nick Lachey At the end of 2005, Simpson started dating again. That was when Mayer told the "With You,quot; singer that "he wanted to have all of me or nothing."
"Again and again, he told me that he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally," Simpson writes in his memoirs, through Persons.
Although they had an intense connection, Simpson admits that he felt insecure about not being "smart enough,quot; for Mayer.
"I constantly worried about not being smart enough for him," Simpson tells readers. "He was so intelligent and treated the conversation as a friendly competition that he had to win."
As Simpson writes in the book, this feeling of insecurity led to drinking.
"My anxiety would increase and another drink would help me," he shares. "It was the beginning of my dependence on alcohol to mask my nerves."
In 2010, years after his relationship with Simpson ended, Mayer made headlines when he called Simpson "sexual napalm."
"Yes, that girl is like crack to me. Sexually it was crazy," Mayer said. Playboy in an interview at the moment. "That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm."
Reflecting on the "shocking,quot; quote, Simpson says, via Persons"He thought that was how he wanted to be called. I felt overwhelmed and ashamed that my grandmother would really read it."
Simpson also adds that Mayer's interview made it "easy,quot; to get away from the relationship. After reading her quotes, she deleted the number of the singer "Your Body Is a Wonderland."
In his memoirs, Simpson, who is now happily married to the former soccer star Eric Johnson, also opens up about his sobriety and remembers the abuse he suffered as a child. You can read more of Simpson's memoirs when Open book It is released on February 4.
