Jessica Simpson reveals that John Mayer was obsessed with her sexually

Jessica Simpson He talks about his previous relationship with his ex, John mayer.

In his new memory, Open book, the singer and fashion designer does not stop when it comes to the musician, whom he met in 2005. The musical duo met for the first time in a previous concert.Grammys party, and according to Simpson, Mayer began writing his notes. After her separation with the husband Nick Lachey At the end of 2005, Simpson started dating again. That was when Mayer told the "With You,quot; singer that "he wanted to have all of me or nothing."

"Again and again, he told me that he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally," Simpson writes in his memoirs, through Persons.

Although they had an intense connection, Simpson admits that he felt insecure about not being "smart enough,quot; for Mayer.

"I constantly worried about not being smart enough for him," Simpson tells readers. "He was so intelligent and treated the conversation as a friendly competition that he had to win."