Jessica Simpson reveals child sexual abuse and battle against addiction

David Livingston / Getty Images
Jessica Simpson He is sharing his truth.
Several years ago, the superstar was asked to write a motivational book about how she lives her best life. Unfortunately, it was an opportunity that I simply could not accept. "I didn't feel comfortable talking about myself in a way that wasn't honest," he says in the latest issue of Persons magazine. "I am a horrible liar."
Instead, she took a more authentic approach. In his next memoirs Open bookThe 39-year-old woman shares for the first time that she was sexually abused. At just 6 years old, "when I shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend," he writes, according to the media. "I would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable … I was the victim but somehow I felt wrong."
Almost six years later, he told his parents. Tina Simpson Y Joe Simpson About the attack
While Tina slapped Joe on the arm, "Dad kept his eyes on the road and said nothing," he recalls. "We need to stay at my parents 'friends' house again, but we don't talk about what I said either."
To cope with the traumatic experience, the fashion designer began to self-medicate, writing: "I was killing myself with all the drink and pills."
Rock bottom arrived at the end of 2017 after it organized a Halloween party. It was then that the mother of Maxwell Drew7 Ace knute, 6 and Birdie mae, 10 months, he turned to his friends. "When I finally said that I needed help, it was as if I was that girl who found her vocation in life again," the singer married Eric Johnson, He says. "I found the address and that was walking forward without fear."
Now, he has proudly been sober since November 2017. "Leaving alcohol was easy," he admits to the store. "I was angry with that bottle. For how it allowed me to remain complacent and numb." The therapy, however, was a major challenge. "With work," he adds. "I allowed myself to feel the traumas I had been through."
Today, he hopes his book helps others find their way. "It has been a long and hard emotional journey, one through which I have passed through the other side with pure happiness, satisfaction and acceptance of myself," she says. "I used my pain and turned it into something that can be beautiful and hopefully inspiring for people."
The last number of Persons, which includes an excerpt from his memoirs, arrives at the kiosks on January 24. Open book It's on the shelves as of February 4.
For free and confidential help, call the national sexual assault hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit rainn.org.