Jessica Simpson reveals child sexual abuse and battle against addiction

Jessica Simpson He is sharing his truth.

Several years ago, the superstar was asked to write a motivational book about how she lives her best life. Unfortunately, it was an opportunity that I simply could not accept. "I didn't feel comfortable talking about myself in a way that wasn't honest," he says in the latest issue of Persons magazine. "I am a horrible liar."

Instead, she took a more authentic approach. In his next memoirs Open bookThe 39-year-old woman shares for the first time that she was sexually abused. At just 6 years old, "when I shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend," he writes, according to the media. "I would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable … I was the victim but somehow I felt wrong."

Almost six years later, he told his parents. Tina Simpson Y Joe Simpson About the attack