Jessica Simpson & # 39; commits suicide & # 39; with alcohol and pills after child sexual assault

The actress of & # 39; Dukes of Hazzard & # 39; He reveals that he struggled to cope with the trauma of the sexual assault he suffered at the hands of a family friend when he was young.

Jessica Simpson has opened his battle against alcohol and drugs that threatens his life in his new memory "Open book".

The singer admits that she self-medicated with alcohol and stimulants after a period of trauma, which began with her sexual abuse as a child. However, the agency later led his doctor to tell him that his life was in danger.

"I was killing myself with all the drink and pills," he writes in new excerpts from the publication, obtained by People.

"Giving up alcohol was easy," confesses the star, who has been sober since November 2017. "I was angry with that bottle. How it allowed me to remain complacent and numb."

But it was the therapy with which the star fought, writing: "With work, I allowed myself to feel the traumas I had been through."

The abuse began when I was six, "when I shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend," he recalls. "It would start with tickling in the back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable."

The "With You" star admits that "she wanted to tell my parents," but she feared she would be blamed, writing: "I was the victim, but somehow I felt wrong."

When he was 12, he told his parents, Tina and Joe, while traveling by car. Jessica says her mother slapped her father's arm and shouted: "I told you something was happening."

"Dad kept his eyes on the road and said nothing," Simpson adds. "We never stayed at my parents 'friends' house again, but we didn't talk about what he had said either."

Simpson continues to remember that he finally hit bottom after a Halloween party in 2017, and admitted: "When I finally said I needed help, it was as if I was that girl who found her vocation again in life."