Jesse Metcalfe seen with two women before the separation of Cara Santana

TheImageDirect.com
Before the news came out of Jesse Metcalfe and girlfriend Santana facedivided, the actor was photographed getting comfortable with two different women.
the John Tucker must die The actor and the designer finished after 13 years together, E! News confirmed. On Wednesday, January 22, the photos in question of the actor packing in the PDA with model Livia Pillmann and actress Jade Albany Pietrantonio were first published by the Daily mail.
In one of the images, Metcalfe can be seen hugging Pillmann in Los Angeles, California. Embraced and leaning against a car, the duo was seen as welcoming and the model smiled as she had her face pressed against the actor's cheek while they waited outside a restaurant.
Later that day, however, it seems that Metcalfe had a second date with another woman.
At night, Metcalfe is seen wearing the same outfit earlier in the day when he was photographed with Pillmann, this time, walking closely with Albany Pietrantonio. In other photos, the actress and Metcalfe were seen packing at the PDA, apparently kissing outside a bar in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, his longtime fiancee was nowhere to be found.
A source tells E! News, "Jesse and Cara have been together for a decade, and have had a good amount of ups and downs. They have really been on and off several times during the duration of their relationship. Recently, they reached a breaking point and have been having problems. . "
TheImageDirect.com
The informant continues: "It has been very difficult to start at the end of last year and especially in recent weeks. They have not been very open or open about what they are going through while trying to solve it, but they just don't get along."
The source also shares with E! The news that Santana "really wants a wedding and feels that Jesse is not yet ready to compromise or agree when they are finally going to get married."
Ultimately, the 35-year-old designer was "completely surprised,quot; by Metcalfe's photos as he approached and was personal with two other women, according to the source. Santana is "very upset about that."
"She knew they were having problems, but she didn't think he would betray her at this level and it's really embarrassing for her," the source tells E! News. "They have not decided what the next step is for their relationship, as this simply developed."
ME! The news has reached the representatives of Metcalfe and Santana for comments.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!