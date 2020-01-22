Jesse Metcalfe seen with two women before the separation of Cara Santana

Before the news came out of Jesse Metcalfe and girlfriend Santana facedivided, the actor was photographed getting comfortable with two different women.

the John Tucker must die The actor and the designer finished after 13 years together, E! News confirmed. On Wednesday, January 22, the photos in question of the actor packing in the PDA with model Livia Pillmann and actress Jade Albany Pietrantonio were first published by the Daily mail.

%MINIFYHTMLc6e02d2e206e6a580b8cdf26223abb9c13% %MINIFYHTMLc6e02d2e206e6a580b8cdf26223abb9c14%

In one of the images, Metcalfe can be seen hugging Pillmann in Los Angeles, California. Embraced and leaning against a car, the duo was seen as welcoming and the model smiled as she had her face pressed against the actor's cheek while they waited outside a restaurant.

Later that day, however, it seems that Metcalfe had a second date with another woman.

At night, Metcalfe is seen wearing the same outfit earlier in the day when he was photographed with Pillmann, this time, walking closely with Albany Pietrantonio. In other photos, the actress and Metcalfe were seen packing at the PDA, apparently kissing outside a bar in Los Angeles.