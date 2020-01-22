Jesse Metcalfe seen with new date after separating from his fiancee

The former actor of & # 39; Desperate Housewives & # 39; He is seen dating a model in California after suspending his engagement with his girlfriend Cara Santana.

Ex "Desperate housewives"star Jesse Metcalfe and his fiancee Santana face They have finished their engagement after leaving for more than a decade, according to reports.

The news comes shortly after the actor was seen dating model Livia Pillmann at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, California, shortly before being photographed with a mysterious blonde at the Attic bar in Sherman Oaks.

A source tells Us Weekly that Jesse and Cara separated earlier this month and are no longer together, adding that "he didn't cheat on her."

