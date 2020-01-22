Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana separated after 13 years amid cheating rumors

It is a wrap for Jesse Metcalfe and his girlfriend Santana face.

the John Tucker must die the actor and the designer left him after about 13 years together, E! The news have learned. This news comes shortly after Metcalfe was seen approaching with two women … who were not his lifelong love. In photos published by the Daily Mail, you can see the star of 41 years of the hand of the model. Livia Pillmann After appearing to go to lunch. Then, that same day, later, Metcalfe, with the same outfit, was seen getting comfortable with a blonde woman outside a bar in Sherman Oaks, California.

"Cara has a broken heart and has completely shut down and doesn't talk to many people," a source tells E! News, adding that while Jesse has not yet moved, they are now fixing it. "Cara was completely surprised by his photos with other women."

So what happened between Metcalfe and Santana? Like E! News reported previously, the couple got engaged in 2016 after years of dating. But, it seems they have hit some potholes along the way.