Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana separated after 13 years amid cheating rumors

It is a wrap for Jesse Metcalfe and his girlfriend Santana face.
the John Tucker must die the actor and the designer left him after about 13 years together, E! The news have learned. This news comes shortly after Metcalfe was seen approaching with two women … who were not his lifelong love. In photos published by the Daily Mail, you can see the star of 41 years of the hand of the model. Livia Pillmann After appearing to go to lunch. Then, that same day, later, Metcalfe, with the same outfit, was seen getting comfortable with a blonde woman outside a bar in Sherman Oaks, California.
"Cara has a broken heart and has completely shut down and doesn't talk to many people," a source tells E! News, adding that while Jesse has not yet moved, they are now fixing it. "Cara was completely surprised by his photos with other women."
So what happened between Metcalfe and Santana? Like E! News reported previously, the couple got engaged in 2016 after years of dating. But, it seems they have hit some potholes along the way.
"Jesse and Cara have been together for a decade and have had a good amount of ups and downs," a source tells E! News. "They have really been on and off several times during the duration of their relationship. Recently, they reached a breaking point and have had problems."
"It has been very difficult to start at the end of last year and especially the last weeks," the source continues. "They have not been very expressive or open about what they are going through, since they are trying to solve it, but they just don't get along."
According to the source, "Cara really wants a wedding and feels that Jesse is not yet ready to commit or agree on when they will finally get married."
The source adds that the 35-year-old actress was "completely surprised,quot; by the photos of the former Desperate housewives star and is "very upset about that,quot;.
"She knew they were having problems, but she didn't think he would betray her at this level and it's really embarrassing for her," the source tells E! News.
Just a few weeks ago, Metcalfe and Santana left to attend the Art of Elysium event in Los Angeles, where they posed for photos together.
ME! The news has reached the representatives of Metcalfe and Santana for comments.
