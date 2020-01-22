Jennifer's obsession with Jackie's wealth caused a RHONJ war

There are three things that he does not discuss at the table: politics, religion and money.

However, Wednesday night is brand new Royal Housewives of New Jersey, this notion was blatantly ignored as Jennifer Aydin kept obsessing Jackie GoldschneiderThe wealth of while in the Hamptons. Of course, this drama reached a critical point when it was revealed that Aydin accused Goldschneider of being "cheap,quot; after serving pizza at his son's birthday party.

But, let's go back …

During the first night of the gang in the Hamptons, things took an awkward turn when Aydin asked Goldschneider about his family's money. The money issue came later Melissa Gorga revealed at dinner that Goldschneider had her husband Evan Sign a prenuptial agreement. As highlighted in a flashback, Jackie confessed to having "family money."

"Do you have family money?" Aydin surprised noticed in reaction to the news.

According to Jackie, he decided to have a prenuptial agreement "out of respect for (his) parents,quot;, who worked "really, very hard,quot; for his wealth. While this simple explanation should have been the end of the conversation, Aydin couldn't help looking for details.