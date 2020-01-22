Jennifer's obsession with Jackie's wealth caused a RHONJ war

There are three things that he does not discuss at the table: politics, religion and money.
However, Wednesday night is brand new Royal Housewives of New Jersey, this notion was blatantly ignored as Jennifer Aydin kept obsessing Jackie GoldschneiderThe wealth of while in the Hamptons. Of course, this drama reached a critical point when it was revealed that Aydin accused Goldschneider of being "cheap,quot; after serving pizza at his son's birthday party.
But, let's go back …
During the first night of the gang in the Hamptons, things took an awkward turn when Aydin asked Goldschneider about his family's money. The money issue came later Melissa Gorga revealed at dinner that Goldschneider had her husband Evan Sign a prenuptial agreement. As highlighted in a flashback, Jackie confessed to having "family money."
"Do you have family money?" Aydin surprised noticed in reaction to the news.
According to Jackie, he decided to have a prenuptial agreement "out of respect for (his) parents,quot;, who worked "really, very hard,quot; for his wealth. While this simple explanation should have been the end of the conversation, Aydin couldn't help looking for details.
Aydin not only asked Goldschneider about his knowledge of stocks, but also asked him if Rhonj The partner had other properties of the Hamptons. Oh, and boldly asked Jackie if she earned more money than her husband.
"Jennifer has no filter, we all know that. But, I have to say she is really getting Jackie's information," Gorga said in a confessional. "And that is not an easy task, because Jackie is a very private person."
While Jackie assured women that she and her husband contribute a lot to their overall wealth, she also mentioned that she does not "talk about money."
"Asking someone how much money he has is rude," Jackie mused later. "And no matter how much money Jennifer has, you can't buy class."
According to Jennifer, her fascination for Jackie's wealth stems from the fact that she does not come from money and defended that it is a common theme in Middle Eastern culture.
"I have the biggest house here, but that's my only house," Jennifer added awkwardly.
Although Jackie laughed at Jennifer's questions, she still felt uncomfortable with the discussion the next day. So Jackie confided to Melissa: Teresa Giudice Y Dolores Catania about your discomfort
"I've never heard anyone talk so much about money," Jackie said stunned to the girls at a local boutique. "Have you ever met someone who talked so much about money?"
Ironically, in another boutique, Jennifer once again brought Jackie's wealth. Specifically, Jennifer told Margaret Josephs that she thought Jackie was really "cheap."
"You know, his son's birthday party only had pizza," Aydin said. "After knowing everything you have, it seems a bit stingy."
Although Josephs argued that it was only Goldschneider's "value system," Aydin doubled and said his friend "just didn't want to spend the money."
In typical Rhonj fashion, this conversation arose while the whole gang took lunch.
"Are you implying that I got cheap with the party I made for my children because I didn't feed you gourmet food during the party?" Jackie snapped at Jennifer. "Do you know what my kids wanted at this party? They wanted pizza and Nutella cake."
When Jackie explained that the frugal price was not "over expenses," Jennifer accused her of being patronizing.
"Take the stick out of your ass and enjoy life for a while," Jennifer replied.
"I spend it when I want to spend it," Jackie replied.
This comment made Jennifer accuse Jackie of not spending her wealth on her own children.
"I'm on fire. That's talking about me as a father," Jackie told Rhonj camera. "To say that I took something from my children and did something less special because it was being cheap. It really is a new low point for Jennifer."
Finally, the other housewives were dragged into the dispute, finding themselves on opposite sides of the discussion. However, when Jennifer said that pizza and cake would be a "play date,quot; for her and that the invited children had probably forgotten the party, Melissa decided it was time to step in and defend Jackie.
"Guess who is winning? This mother is here," Gorga said at the table. "Because she is a saver. She is very intelligent, it is not about the program. In the long run, you see, whose children get along well in 30 years."
"Are you saying that my children will not succeed in 30 years?" Enraged Jennifer fired again.
As things got hotter, Jennifer found herself throwing Melissa covered and demanding an answer to her question. This Rhonj fief give rise to a total war?
For that answer, be sure to watch the new game next week. Royal Housewives of New Jersey.
Royal Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).