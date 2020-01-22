Jean Paul Gaultier says goodbye extravagantly with the final parade

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP through Getty Images
Jean Paul Gaultier It's going out with a bang.
On Thursday, celebrities, designers and influential people gathered at the famous Du Chatelet Theater in Paris to witness a show they will not soon forget. The crowds watched in amazement as Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Dita Von Teese, Paris Jacksonand many more famous models strut the catwalk in scandalous and beautiful sets designed by no less than Jean-Paul Gaultier himself.
But this show was not unforgettable because of its star-filled rotation or having George boy act, that's normal for the course. It is an unforgettable show because it marks the end of Jean-Paul's reign as the King of Haute Couture. After 50 years in the fashion industry, the renowned designer made his last bow.
On January 17, the 67-year-old man. revealed through social networks, "This show that celebrates 50 years of my career will also be the last. But rest assured that Haute Couture will continue with a new concept."
According to The Guardian, your departure from haute couture does not mean that you will hang the scissors in the short term, but will change your approach to your "high-end fashion and perfume business,quot;.
However, his presence in haute couture shows will be missed. After all, he is the designer who created VirginThe iconic cone bra and many more historical looks.
To see which models and stars made their appearance in the artist's final couture show, check out the gallery below!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020022 / rs_1024x759-200122142551-634-8-jean-paul-gaultier-final-show-2020-paris-fashion-week.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1065764″ alt=”Jean Paul Gaultier, Final Jean-Paul Gaultier, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Haute Couture”/>
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP through Getty Images
Jean Paul Gaultier
The 67-year-old star celebrates her final show in the arms of her own models.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020022 / rs_634x1024-200122143844-634-11-jean-paul-gaultier-final-show-2020-paris-fashion-week.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1065773″ alt=”Paris Jackson, Jean-Paul Gaultier Final, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Haute Couture”/>
Dominique Charriau / WireImage
Paris Jackson
After many years wearing designer looks on the red carpet, the star makes her debut on the Gaultier catwalk.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020022 / rs_634x1024-200122143658-634-10-jean-paul-gaultier-final-show-2020-paris-fashion-week.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1065772″ alt=”Winnie Harlow, Jean-Paul Gaultier Final, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Haute Couture”/>
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Winnie harlow
The star has many greens with envy in this revealing aspect.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020022 / rs_634x1024-200122143529-634-9-jean-paul-gaultier-final-show-2020-paris-fashion-week.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1065771″ alt=”Bella Hadid, Jean-Paul Gaultier Final, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Haute Couture”/>
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Cabaret meets the runway with this black frilly dress.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020022 / rs_634x1024-200122142112-634-6-jean-paul-gaultier-final-show-2020-paris-fashion-week.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1065762″ alt=”Irina Shayk, Jean-Paul Gaultier Final, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Haute Couture”/>
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Irina Shayk
The model struts down the catwalk in an elegant and chic set.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020022 / rs_634x1024-200122141947-634-5-jean-paul-gaultier-final-show-2020-paris-fashion-week.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1065761″ alt=”Dita Von Teese, Jean-Paul Gaultier Final, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Haute Couture”/>
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Dita Von Teese
The queen of Burlesque makes a fashionable appearance in a dress with a literal belt.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020022 / rs_1024x759-200122141749-634-4-jean-paul-gaultier-final-show-2020-paris-fashion-week.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1065760″ alt=”Boy George, Jean-Paul Gaultier Final, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Haute Couture”/>
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
George boy
Only those with good karma (chameleon) have the opportunity to see the singer.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020022 / rs_1024x759-200122141703-634-3-jean-paul-gaultier-final-show-2020-paris-fashion-week.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1065759″ alt=”Boy George, Jean-Paul Gaultier Final, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Haute Couture”/>
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
George boy
Boy George and Jean-Paul share a sweet moment while the show comes to an end.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020022 / rs_634x1024-200122141553-634-2-jean-paul-gaultier-final-show-2020-paris-fashion-week.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1065757″ alt=”Gigi Hadid, Jean-Paul Gaultier Final, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Haute Couture”/>
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
A Breton stripe and white flared pants are the ultimate casual couture ensemble.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020022 / rs_634x1024-200122141319-634-1-jean-paul-gaultier-final-show-2020-paris-fashion-week.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1065752″ alt=”Karlie Kloss, Jean-Paul Gaultier Final, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Haute Couture”/>
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Karlie kloss
The model shows her slim figure in a long sleeve jumpsuit.
