Jean Paul Gaultier says goodbye extravagantly with the final parade

Jean Paul Gaultier It's going out with a bang.

On Thursday, celebrities, designers and influential people gathered at the famous Du Chatelet Theater in Paris to witness a show they will not soon forget. The crowds watched in amazement as Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Dita Von Teese, Paris Jacksonand many more famous models strut the catwalk in scandalous and beautiful sets designed by no less than Jean-Paul Gaultier himself.

But this show was not unforgettable because of its star-filled rotation or having George boy act, that's normal for the course. It is an unforgettable show because it marks the end of Jean-Paul's reign as the King of Haute Couture. After 50 years in the fashion industry, the renowned designer made his last bow.

On January 17, the 67-year-old man. revealed through social networks, "This show that celebrates 50 years of my career will also be the last. But rest assured that Haute Couture will continue with a new concept."