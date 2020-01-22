Jamie Foxx had this epic reaction after Ashanti posted these photos with a diamond swimsuit

It seems that Ashanti is enjoying time away from the hustle and bustle of the big city while the famous R,amp;B singer shared a couple of new photos of her vacation on the Caribbean island of Antigua.

The "Rain on Me,quot; artist went to Instagram to post the photos, which showed her sunbathing in a sparse swimsuit that featured small diamonds.

One of the photos was titled with the words "Caramel Monday,quot;. Jamie Foxx had this reaction to the sexy bikini photo: "Kill em,quot;.

A fan told Jamie: “Then go get your big dog. She would look good by your side.

Ashanti looked dazzling in another image as he posed for the camera standing by a pool, with some palm trees and flowers visible in the background.

For her snapshot, the singer of "Good Good,quot; wore a two-piece swimsuit that was covered with shiny precious stones in different colors and shapes.

The artist looked quite provocative since with one hand, she was lowering her bikini, and her other hand was on her head.

The star seemed to have left the pool because it was soaked and her hair and skin shone in the sunlight.

The publication was instantly approved by thousands of people, and many of the singer's followers rushed to write reviews for her beauty and curvy body.

The R,amp;B star shared another photo of her vacation, and this time, the artist of "Solo U,quot; could be seen standing in the sand on the beach. At this moment, the celebrity wore a one-piece swimsuit of the luxurious Louis Vuitton brand.

Ashanti looked completely natural in the photo, as she seemed to be without makeup and dropped her long black hair.

In a recent interview, the singer explained why she decided to become independent as an artist: “What led me to be independent? I received offers of seven specializations at the same time, and it was very difficult to sit down, you know, be Libra, and say, “Well, what should I do? Where should I go? I don't know what to do. "And at that time, the labels offered 360 offers, and I'm simply not a fan of that, that's not my thing. So I made the bold decision and the terrifying decision to be independent."

She added: "Then I think learning to trust myself, learn to be motivated to say," Hey, your future is in your hands and your destiny, "is really important. You have to be in the driver's seat and know what it's happening. It's very difficult to be the executive and the artist. "

Ashanti continues to dominate his lane in the industry.



