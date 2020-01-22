James Arthur cancels concert in Barcelona after almost fainting in Madrid

%MINIFYHTML1f32a00cb0de5ff4812579b2ca42e7fb11% %MINIFYHTML1f32a00cb0de5ff4812579b2ca42e7fb12%

WENN / Steve Finn

The singer of & # 39; Say You Won & # 39; t Let Go & # 39; He is forced to suspend his next concert in Barcelona on the advice of his doctors after getting sick at a previous concert in Madrid.

Up News Info –

Pop star Jaime Arturo He has discarded a concert in Barcelona, ​​Spain, after almost fainting at a show in Madrid on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

The 31-year-old is rescheduling the date after seeking medical advice from his doctors.

"I am totally discouraged by saying that I have to cancel my show at Razzmatazz in Barcelona tonight," James tweeted on Wednesday. "I've got really bad and doctors have advised me to need rest.

%MINIFYHTML1f32a00cb0de5ff4812579b2ca42e7fb13% %MINIFYHTML1f32a00cb0de5ff4812579b2ca42e7fb14%

"I'm very sorry, guys. If you contact your original point of purchase, they will inform you how they can get a full refund. I hope to see you all very soon."

The fans were very supportive and insisted that the singer get the rest he needs.

One tweeted: "All this constant tour is taking its toll and you must let your body and your mind rest to be the best you can."