James Arthur cancels concert in Barcelona after almost fainting in Madrid

The singer of & # 39; Say You Won & # 39; t Let Go & # 39; He is forced to suspend his next concert in Barcelona on the advice of his doctors after getting sick at a previous concert in Madrid.
Up News Info –
Pop star Jaime Arturo He has discarded a concert in Barcelona, Spain, after almost fainting at a show in Madrid on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
The 31-year-old is rescheduling the date after seeking medical advice from his doctors.
"I am totally discouraged by saying that I have to cancel my show at Razzmatazz in Barcelona tonight," James tweeted on Wednesday. "I've got really bad and doctors have advised me to need rest.
"I'm very sorry, guys. If you contact your original point of purchase, they will inform you how they can get a full refund. I hope to see you all very soon."
The fans were very supportive and insisted that the singer get the rest he needs.
One tweeted: "All this constant tour is taking its toll and you must let your body and your mind rest to be the best you can."