Jacksonville Jaguars hire Jay Gruden as offensive coordinator | Soccer news

Jay Gruden was fired as head coach of the Redskins in October

The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former Washington coach Jay Gruden as their offensive coordinator.

Gruden replaces John DeFilippo, who was fired earlier this month after only one season. DeFilippo has since been hired as Chicago quarterbacks coach.

The Redskins fired Gruden in early October after a 0-5 start. Gruden had 35-49-1 in more than five seasons in Washington and reached the playoffs once.

He previously served as an offensive coordinator for Cincinnati (2011-13) and led quarterback Andy Dalton to his best season before leaving for Washington.

Gruden was one of four former head coaches who interviewed the Jaguars. Coach Doug Marrone met with former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo, former Detroit coach Scott Linehan and former Arizona and Tennessee coach Ken Whisenhunt.

Marrone wanted an experienced player to call to pair with second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew and one of the youngest offenses in the league.

It could also lead to another opportunity for Gruden, who would have a decent opportunity to become the Jacksonville interim coach if Marrone fails to change the team early next season. The Jaguars have lost 20 of their last 28 games.

Doug Marrone led the Jaguars to a 6-10 record last season

Owner Shad Khan chose to support Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell despite public protest over the change. Marrone and Caldwell have two years left in their contracts, and Khan has made it clear that expectations will be high by 2020.

It could mean a win-win situation for Marrone and his staff.

Gruden becomes the fourth player of Jacksonville in the last three years. Marrone fired Nathaniel Hackett in the middle of the 2018 season, replacing him with quarterback coach Scott Milanovich.

Milanovich returned to his position as a quarterback coach this season and worked alongside DeFilippo, who met with free agent quarterback Nick Foles. Flip and Foles helped Philadelphia win the Super Bowl in 2018.

Foles broke his left collarbone at the beginning of the season, missed eight games and then was sent to the bench in his third game.

Minshew was 6-6 as a starter and is expected to get the first crack at work in 2020. The Jaguars, at least for now, plan to keep Foles as a high-priced backup. Cutting Foles would have $ 34 million against the salary limit next season.

Marrone still needs to hire a quarterback coach to replace Milanovich, who left to become head coach of the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL.