Ivanka Trump stands out in Davos, in front of cabinet members

Later, she accompanied Mr. Trump when he crossed the Demilitarized Zone, entered North Korea and met Kim Jong-un, an experience he described at that time as "surreal."

At the Doha Forum, a Middle Eastern conference, Ms. Trump was interviewed on stage by State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, who was criticized for asking questions about her favorite project on female entrepreneurship while ignoring politics Middle East of the White House.

In Davos, Ms. Trump was careful not to fight one of the other most prominent female figures who attended the World Economic Forum, the Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg. His father implicitly criticized Mrs. Thunberg, saying that climate activists, with their pessimistic messages, were the "heirs of the foolish fools of yesterday."

"I fundamentally believe in the power of optimism," Trump said in a telephone interview, echoing one of his father's lines.

But he added that Thunberg, 17, said: "I will not criticize anyone who is contributing their energy and voice. That is not my style. I think he has a high conscience and that is a positive thing."

At the beginning of the administration, it seemed that Trump was embracing at least part of Thunberg's urgency on climate change. During the presidential transition, she brought former Vice President Al Gore to discuss the issue with Trump and sat down with Leonardo DiCaprio, who gave him a copy of his documentary, "Before the Flood."

But after she and her husband, Jared Kushner, lost an internal debate about the withdrawal of the Paris climate agreement, she has remained silent on the subject. In the interview, he emphasized finding solutions instead of generating alarms.