It is believed that the scale of Wuhan's closure in China is unprecedented

By closing Wuhan, a city of more than 11 million people, China is deploying a centennial public health tactic to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, this time, a mysterious respiratory infection caused by a coronavirus.
Experts said the impressive scale of the closure, isolating an important urban transit center larger than New York City, was unprecedented.
"It's an incredible company," said Dr. Howard Markel, professor of medical history at the University of Michigan, adding that he had never heard of so many people who were cordoned off as a disease prevention measure.
Still, "people are going out," he said. "It will leak."
By limiting the movements of millions of people in an attempt to protect public health, China is participating in a balancing act with a long and complicated history full of social, political and ethical concerns.
James G. Hodge Jr., director of the Center for Public Health Law and Policy at Arizona State University, said the closure would almost certainly lead to human rights violations and would obviously be unconstitutional in the United States.
"It could be counterproductive," he said, adding that restrictions could prevent healthy people from fleeing the city, perhaps exposing them to an increased risk of infection. "In general, this is a risky business."
To combat the spread of the virus, which first appeared at the end of December and killed at least 17 people and made more than 500 people sick, the Chinese government said it would. cancel airplanes and trains leaving Wuhan starting Thursday, and suspend buses, subways and ferries inside it.
The practice of isolating people and property to stop the spread of the disease dates back at least to the fourteenth century, when ships arriving in Venice during the plague epidemic were required to anchor on the coast for 40 days. The period of isolation resulted in the term quarantine, from the Italian quaranta giorni, which means 40 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Professor Hodge said quarantines could be effective if they selectively isolate only those who have been infected or infection is suspected. The answer in Wuhan, with the establishment of a "sanitaire cord limit ”, goes much further than that.
"The quarantine would be saying & # 39; You can't leave your own home, you can't go to school, work or church & # 39;" he said. But the Chinese authorities "drew a line around this city and said:" Nobody enters and nobody leaves. "That sort of thing is obviously an excessive response."
In recent years, governments have imposed other large-scale measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
Sierra Leone, a country of approximately seven million people, said "everyone,quot; was expected to remain indoors for three days in September 2014, as 7,000 teams of health and community workers went from door to door to find patients Hidden Ebola.
Earlier that year, Liberian officials placed West Point, an extensive marginal neighborhood in Monrovia, where 60,000 to 120,000 people huddled in shacks, under an Ebola quarantine. The order led to deadly clashes with soldiers and may have helped spread the disease, experts said, forcing people to meet for basic humanitarian aid.
During the 2003 SARS outbreak, Canadian health officials asked anyone in Ontario who even had a symptom of respiratory infection to stay at home for a few days for fear that the disease would spread during the holiday weekend. Easter
In Beijing, at least 4,000 residents who had been exposed to the virus were kept in isolation, and 300 university students who had contact with infected people were kidnapped in a military camp for two weeks.
Historians have pointed out that quarantines have often been directed at marginalized populations.
During the 14th-century plague epidemic, European city-states placed armed guards on roads and access points to keep merchants, people with leprosy and minority groups such as Jews away, according to Eugenia Tognotti, a researcher in Italy who written about the history of quarantine.
And during a wave of cholera outbreaks in Europe in the 1830s, Naples restricted the movement of prostitutes and beggars, who were believed to be carriers of contagion, he wrote.
Russian Jews brought typhoid fever to the Lower East Side of Manhattan in 1892, said Dr. Markel. However, not only infected people were arrested and quarantined on an island in front of the Bronx, but also their neighbors and other people they had simply greeted on the street.
"That is the darkest side of quarantine: its misuse as a social tool rather than its scientific use as a medical tool," said Dr. Markel.