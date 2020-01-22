It is believed that the scale of Wuhan's closure in China is unprecedented

Professor Hodge said quarantines could be effective if they selectively isolate only those who have been infected or infection is suspected. The answer in Wuhan, with the establishment of a "sanitaire cord limit ”, goes much further than that.

"The quarantine would be saying & # 39; You can't leave your own home, you can't go to school, work or church & # 39;" he said. But the Chinese authorities "drew a line around this city and said:" Nobody enters and nobody leaves. "That sort of thing is obviously an excessive response."

In recent years, governments have imposed other large-scale measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Sierra Leone, a country of approximately seven million people, said "everyone,quot; was expected to remain indoors for three days in September 2014, as 7,000 teams of health and community workers went from door to door to find patients Hidden Ebola.

Earlier that year, Liberian officials placed West Point, an extensive marginal neighborhood in Monrovia, where 60,000 to 120,000 people huddled in shacks, under an Ebola quarantine. The order led to deadly clashes with soldiers and may have helped spread the disease, experts said, forcing people to meet for basic humanitarian aid.

During the 2003 SARS outbreak, Canadian health officials asked anyone in Ontario who even had a symptom of respiratory infection to stay at home for a few days for fear that the disease would spread during the holiday weekend. Easter

In Beijing, at least 4,000 residents who had been exposed to the virus were kept in isolation, and 300 university students who had contact with infected people were kidnapped in a military camp for two weeks.