It affected me in a really big way

During an interview in the podcast series & # 39; Life is short with Justin Long & # 39 ;, the actress reveals that her death led her on a path of reflection and inspired her to do more to help others.

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin fought to deal with the death of her television husband Bill paxton because his death was the first significant loss he suffered.

The "Aliens" actor died of a stroke in February 2017, at 61, and the tragic news hit his "Big Love"Goodwin hard co-star.

"His death really affected me in a really great way that I would never have expected," he shared in the podcast "Life is short with Justin Long."

"He was the first person in my life that I lost, at all. Later, after his death, I had the approval of two grandparents, so it was a great year."

Goodwin reveals that the unexpected tragedy led her on a path of reflection as she mixed with Paxton's loved ones in her monuments, and her legacy inspired her to do more to help others.

"When he passed away, I reexamined a lot because his children, with whom I was catching up on some of the services that honored him, were talking about his father's dedication to all people in the performing arts, in terms of, if sitting in a trailer and heard you mention that a friend of yours was a writer, shouted and said: "Well, you should get me that script and I can see if I can pass it on to someone who can help me (do it)", he explained.

"He believed that if the insect that bit you … itched you, you were the luckiest human in the world, so he felt that as you were from our tribe …, our job is to help each other overcome it, because there are enough pieces of the cake to distribute, so if we only help each other, we would be a better community for each other. "

Goodwin added: "It didn't affect me until it happened, and I was thinking a lot about what he had represented to me and the lessons he had taught me."