Israeli troops kill three Palestinians near Gaza fence | Palestine News

Israeli forces shot and killed three Palestinians by the perimeter fence of Gaza, the Israeli army said.

The Israeli army said the group threw an explosive device at them after trying to cross the fence from the besieged Gaza Strip on Tuesday night.

He said the troops had cordoned off an area near the southern end of the Palestinian coastal enclave after detecting "three suspects,quot; crossing the border.

"(They) searched the area towards the suspects who threw a grenade or an explosive device at the troops," which then opened fire on the three Palestinians, the army said in a statement.

A military spokeswoman confirmed they were killed.

Local media reported that the three Palestinians killed were identified as Mohammad Abu Mandeel, Salem Zuweid an-Na & # 39; ami and Mahmoud Khaled Sa & # 39; id.

All three were from al-Maghazi in the center of the Gaza Strip.

A police source in Gaza told the Reuters News Agency that they were civilians without affiliation with armed groups in Gaza. He questioned the Israeli account that they threw explosives at the troops.

Hani Abu Mandeel, 46, father of Mohammed Abu Mandeel, told Al Jazeera that his son disappeared along with his friends on Tuesday night.

"Until now, we have not received any information from the Red Cross, civil matters or any other side that would reveal the fate of our son and the other children," he said.

"We call on all interested bodies, the Red Cross, the Palestinian Authority and human rights groups to intervene. We want to know if our children are alive, injured or dead, and if so, we want their bodies."

"The three boys are friends, neighbors and classmates. They used to hang out every day on our farmland near the eastern border of Gaza. We live one kilometer from the fence."

Commenting on the Israeli army's statement that they were holding explosive devices, Hani said: "They are only children at the age of 17 and had no military action."

A spokesman for Hamas, the group that governs Gaza, said the Palestinians were killed "in cold blood."

"The murder of the three Palestinians last night is a heinous crime and a form of Israeli terrorism organized against our Palestinian people for decades," Fawzi Barhoum said in a statement.

Ceasefire Efforts

The incident along the Gaza fence threatened to undermine efforts to reach an informal ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Earlier on Tuesday, a senior Hamas official said the incendiary balloons that Palestinians recently launched from the Gaza Strip were a signal for Israel to accelerate unofficial "understandings,quot; aimed at alleviating the paralyzing 12-year blockade of the enclave.

Israel has carried out three military assaults in Gaza since Hamas took control of the territory, with dozens of other smaller skirmishes.

A two-day increase in violence in November between Israel and the Gaza-based armed faction, Islamic Jihad, left 34 Palestinians dead and dozens of Israelis injured.

During the last 20 months, weekly demonstrations have been organized along the fence, demanding the end of the 12-year blockade.

More than 200 Palestinians, mostly unarmed, were killed by Israeli fire during the marches and hundreds of others were seriously injured.

Israel, which received international accusations of excessive use of force, has said it is defending itself against attacks and attempts to break the fence.

Israel and Egypt keep the Gaza Strip under a blockade, strictly restricting movement outside the territory that houses two million Palestinians.

Around 50 percent, the unemployment rate in Gaza is one of the highest in the world and the majority of the population depends on humanitarian assistance.