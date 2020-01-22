Iraqi Shiite armed groups condemn Salih-Trump meeting | Iraq News

Baghdad, Iraq – The leaders of several Iraqi Shiite armed groups condemned the meeting of President Barham Salih with his US counterpart Donald Trump, and some threatened to force Salih to resign.

The meeting between the two presidents took place outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

It occurred amid growing regional tensions that spread in Iraq after the assassination of Iran's Quds Force leader, General Qassem Soleimani, and the simultaneous assassination of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy leader of the Mobilization Forces Popular Hashd al-Shaabi. or PMF) in an air raid ordered by Trump near Baghdad airport earlier this month.

Al-Muhandis was also the founder of Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group that the United States attacked in Iraq and Syria on December 30, killing at least 25 fighters and wounding more than 50. The attack was in response to the murder. from an American civil contractor two days before.

Plus:

Supporters and members of Kataib Hezbollah and other paramilitary groups within the PMF, an umbrella organization of mostly Shiite armed groups backed by Iran, responded by assaulting the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Mohammad Mohie, a spokesman for Kataib Hezbollah, told Al Jazeera that the group felt that the Salih-Trump meeting was "deeply humiliating and inconsiderate about the loss of Iraqi blood."

"Trump has committed unforgivable crimes against the Iraqi people. How could Salih join with someone who does not respect the sovereignty of Iraq and the blood of his martyrs?

"He (Salih) has positioned himself against the Iraqi people. We ask him to resign and not return to Baghdad. He is no longer welcome among us."

& # 39; You must give up & # 39;

Echoing those feelings, Nasr al-Shammari, deputy secretary general of the Hezbollah al-Naujabaa Brigades, another Shiite armed group in Iraq, told Al Jazeera: "This man's hands (Trump) are covered in Iraqi blood.

"Most Iraqis believe that this (meeting) is treacherous. We no longer accept him (Salih) as our representative and we will not rest until he is held responsible for going against the will of the Iraqi parliament and ignoring the blood of our martyrs. "

"He must resign and be banished from Baghdad."

After the meeting, Naeem al-Aboudi, a member of the Sadiqoon parliamentary bloc, the political arm of the armed group Asaib Ahl al-Haq backed by Iran, wrote on Twitter: "A statesman should not violate the constitution and sovereignty of his country, nor be a reason to enrage millions of his people."

The PMF, which legally joined the security forces of the state of Iraq last year, did not issue a formal statement on the meeting. His media representative, Mohannad Hussein, told Al Jazeera: "We are part of the Iraqi government. It is within the diplomatic protocols that the heads of state meet."

Critics say some of the armed groups within the umbrella organization operate independently of Baghdad.

Before the meeting, Kataib Hezbollah had warned that Salih would be "violating the will of the people,quot; if he met Trump.

In a statement before the event, Hezbollah al-Nujaba said he hoped Salih "refuses to meet this fool."

& # 39; Indebted & # 39;

In his speech at Davos, Salih said: "Iraq is indebted to the US-led coalition for its military and economic support that it continues to provide in the fight against ISIL."

"The US-led military coalition was essential to allow Iraqi forces to defeat ISIL."

"The vote of the Iraqi parliament to expel US troops was not a sign of enmity. It was just a reaction to what many Iraqis saw as a violation of their country's sovereignty, an issue that will be addressed through dialogue."

A statement by the Iraqi presidency said the two heads of state discussed "the reduction of foreign troops in the country and the importance of respecting the demands of the Iraqi people to preserve the country's sovereignty."

At a joint press conference with Salih, Trump said the United States and Iraq had "a very good relationship,quot; and that the number of US troops in the country was "historically low."

Trump also met with the president of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, in the Swiss complex.

& # 39; Each and every & # 39;

While Iraqi Shiite populist cleric Muqtada al-Sadr did not issue a statement about the meeting, the measure amplified support for his calls for a "one million men march,quot; against US troops in the country.

Leader of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazaali issued a video statement condemning the meeting and called on Iraqis to join the march scheduled for Friday morning in Baghdad.

The leader of the Iran-backed group warned that the United States will have to face the consequences if "it continues to ignore Iraq's political and public will to expel US troops."

Reiterating a similar message, Shammari told Al Jazeera: "We expect an unprecedented number of people to participate on Friday. It will rekindle the flame of resistance that will not die until we expel each of them (US troops) from Iraq." .

"This is the will of the Iraqi people and the parliament," he added.

Sadr's calls for the march came a few days after the country's parliament voted to expel foreign troops and cancel his request for assistance from the US-led coalition that had been working with Baghdad to fight ISIL.

There are about 5,000 US soldiers left in Iraq, most of them soldiers who arrived in Iraq as advisors to help the PMF from 2014 to 2017 in their fight against ISIL.

Parliament's vote earlier this month prompted Trump to threaten "sanctions like never before,quot; on Iraq.

Abdullah al-Salam reported from Baghdad. Arwa Ibrahim reported from Doha.