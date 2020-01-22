Iran will never seek nuclear weapons: President Rouhani | Iran news

Iran will never seek nuclear weapons, with or without the nuclear agreement, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday.

He also asked the European powers to avoid the "error,quot; of the United States to violate the historic nuclear agreement of 2015 with the main powers.

"We have never looked for nuclear weapons … With or without the nuclear agreement, we will never look for nuclear weapons," Rouhani said, according to his website.

Rouhani said his country was still committed to the agreement, but warned that any violation by the signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA), as formally known, will have consequences.

In reaction to Washington's withdrawal from the agreement in 2018 and its reimposition of crippling sanctions, Iran has gradually withdrawn its commitments.

"I tell European countries: we are in the JCPOA. We have not retired from the JCPOA. We do not want to destroy the JCPOA. We are committed to the JCPOA. The reduction of our commitments is in accordance with the JCPOA.

"If you violate, if you do not comply with an agreement, you are responsible for all the consequences. We are not responsible for the consequences," said the president of Iran.

& # 39; Harder decisions & # 39;

Rouhani said Iran could reverse its steps to avoid compliance if other parties fulfill their obligations.

However, Rouhani's chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, warned Wednesday that abandoning the nuclear deal was one of Iran's options, according to the official IRNA news agency.

The threat came after European nations suggested they could take violations of the Iran agreement to the UN Security Council, which could lead to the reimposition of UN sanctions.

"It was argued that it is possible for some to take Iran's file to the Security Council … If this happens, we will make tougher decisions, such as abandoning the nuclear agreement," Vaezi said, adding that Rouhani raised the possibility in a letter to European powers

Other Iranian officials have threatened a series of measures, such as waiving the agreement or even withdrawing from the 1968 Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the basis for the global control of nuclear weapons since the Cold War.

& # 39; Avoid military escalation & # 39;

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that France will be adamant about Iran's nuclear ambitions, and his country is determined that Tehran will never acquire nuclear weapons.

"In the current context, France is determined that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon, but also that we avoid all military escalation in the region," Macron said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Europe gave in to Washington's pressure by launching the dispute mechanism in the nuclear pact. He cited a threat of US tariffs if European capitals did not take action.

"When E3 sold the remnants of #JCPOA to avoid Trump's tariffs last week, I warned that it would only whet his appetite," he tweeted. "The EU would do better to exercise its sovereignty."

European diplomats say they would have activated the dispute mechanism regardless of any tariff threat from the United States.