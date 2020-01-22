Impeachment, Coronavirus, Jeff Bezos: Your Wednesday Briefing

Oral arguments follow a series of party line votes in which Senate Republicans He rejected attempts by Democrats to cite documents and force White House officials to testify.

The debate lasted more than 12 hours and became so bitter that the president of the court John Roberts reminded the administrators of the political trial and the lawyers of the president to "remember where they are,quot; and to return to the "civil discourse,quot;.

Another angle: Trump's legal team has argued that abuse of power is not an impeccable crime, a position contradicted by many legal experts, including, at one point, Attorney General William Barr. In 2018, while in private practice, Barr wrote a memo saying that presidents who misused their authority were subject to political trial.