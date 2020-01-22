Impeachment, Coronavirus, Jeff Bezos: Your Wednesday Briefing

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Good Morning.
We are covering one evening in the Senate, the spread of the mortal coronavirus from China, and new details about piracy from Jeff Bezos's cell phone.
Initial arguments in the political trial.
House managers will begin their case against President Trump this afternoon, after a marathon of debate in the Senate about the rules for the trial that ended early this morning. This is what you should keep in mind when procedures resume at 1 p.m. Oriental.
Oral arguments follow a series of party line votes in which Senate Republicans He rejected attempts by Democrats to cite documents and force White House officials to testify.
The debate lasted more than 12 hours and became so bitter that the president of the court John Roberts reminded the administrators of the political trial and the lawyers of the president to "remember where they are,quot; and to return to the "civil discourse,quot;.
The details: Read excerpts from the articles of political judgment and see how the parties diverge in the facts.
Closer look: The test chamber job is basic, but our television critic found the ritual surprising.
Another angle: Trump's legal team has argued that abuse of power is not an impeccable crime, a position contradicted by many legal experts, including, at one point, Attorney General William Barr. In 2018, while in private practice, Barr wrote a memo saying that presidents who misused their authority were subject to political trial.
The coronavirus reaches the USA. UU.
The World Health Organization will meet today to determine if a new deadly respiratory disease should be declared a "public health emergency of international interest." There is increasing evidence that the disease can spread from person to person, although it is not clear how easily.
The outbreak has killed at least nine people and infected more than 400 in five countries, including the US. UU. This is what we know about the coronavirus and a map of where it has come from.
Yesterday: A man from Washington state who had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the virus originated, became the first confirmed case outside of Asia, federal health officials announced. Passengers arriving from Wuhan will now be checked at five US airports. UU.
Background: The virus is from the same family that caused outbreaks of SARS and MERS, which killed hundreds of people in dozens of countries. However, this infection seems less serious, according to a specialist.
Another angle: A Chinese health official warned today that the virus could spread further during the Lunar New Year holiday week, which begins on Friday.
What is the role of the US army in Africa?
A blatant attack of Shabab fighters at a base in Kenya this month killed three Americans, the largest number of deaths related to the US military in Africa in more than two years.
The assault on January 5 was largely overshadowed by the crisis with Iran, but now it is attracting the scrutiny of Congress and the Pentagon and raises questions about the mission of the US army in Africa, where more than 5,000 troops are stationed.
Background: The Shabab, a terrorist group from East Africa affiliated with Al Qaeda, has promised to attack Americans whenever they can, although its campaign has been largely limited to Somalia.
As we know: Our article is based on interviews with a dozen US military officers or others informed about the attack. Several spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a security flaw that remains under investigation.
Channeling Barack Obama in Iowa
With less than two weeks before the state committees, Pete Buttigieg is invoking the former president, who won there in 2008 in his first run for the White House.
"The same state that took a risk with a young boy with a funny name, which many people didn't think he could win 12 years ago," Buttigieg told a crowd at Council Bluffs, "this state could help us make history once again." .
Buttigieg is touring Iowa this week, while three rivals, Senators Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, are in Washington for the political trial.
Related: In a new documentary series, Hillary Clinton strongly criticizes Sanders and refuses to say if she would support him if he won the Democratic nomination. "Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he did nothing," she says.
If you have 11 minutes, it's worth it
The acclaimed chef moves into the forest
Iliana Regan, above, created a Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago and published a famous gastronomic memory last summer.
But her dream lies in northern Michigan, where she and his wife have turned a four-room log cabin into an inn. There, Mrs. Regan is trying redefine what it means to be an American chef.
This is what else is happening.
Remembering Auschwitz: As the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp approaches, world leaders, including the vice president Mike Pence met today in Jerusalem to remember the Holocaust and speak against anti-Semitism. Here are the latest updates.
Jeff Bezos hacking: An analysis found with "medium to high confidence,quot; that Amazon's cell phone was hacked after receiving a video of an account that allegedly belonged to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, according to people familiar with the investigation. The Saudi Arabian embassy denied that the government was involved.
Snapshot: Above, Toksook Bay, Alaska, a remote town where the 2020 census began on Tuesday. The Census Bureau hopes to overcome the language barriers, isolation and distrust of the government, as it accounts for minority groups that have been counted for a long time.
A Yankee Hall of Fame: Derek Jeter was on a vote to become the second player unanimously chosen for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Larry Walker, who spent most of his career with the Colorado Rockies, was also voted.
Nightly Comedy: All eyes were on the Senate: "It's a crucial day in the history of the republic," said Stephen Colbert. "Soon, we will find out if breaking the law is illegal."
What we are reading: This article in The New Yorker. Brent Staples, a member of the editorial board of The Times, calls it "a new and vivid story,quot; of "how slave rebellions (not white abolitionists) defeated slavery in hell that was the Caribbean."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Make a batch of Meatball soup, a Mexican meatball soup.
Watch: Actor Michael Sheen talked about his portrayal of a serial killer father in Fox's drama "Prodigal Son."
Listens: Aidy Bryant, the comedian and star of "Shrill," shared what he saw, read and heard last week.
Smarter life: Organizing your refrigerator like a professional saves food and time.
And now for the backstory in …
The focus of the media
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, mentioned the need for a more private life in their decision to withdraw from their royal duties.
The paparazzi chase celebrities of all kinds, and the prince's mother, Princess Diana, died in Paris while her car drove away from the photographers.
Fifty-one years ago, another celebrity couple adopted a very different intrusion approach.
John Lennon had become a world star with the Beatles, but in 1969, The band was separating. The other Beatles' lack of enthusiasm for Lennon's devotion to the conceptual artist Yoko Ono added to the tension and further aroused public appetite for gossip details.
After the two married in March of that year, in a ceremony organized in a hurry in Gibraltar, they knew there was no way to avoid being attacked by reporters and photographers.
Then they invited them in. They settled for days in a hotel in Amsterdam, from 9 a.m. at 9 p.m. Later they did the same in Montreal, using the "bed-ins,quot; to promote world peace.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Chris
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford provided the break from the news. Andrea Kannapell, the editor of Briefings, wrote the Background Story of today. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Today's episode is about political judgment.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: the guitarist's time to shine (four letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Nicole Perlroth, who covers cybersecurity for The Times, answered readers' questions about Russian piracy and the 2020 elections in Reddit.