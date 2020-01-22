How Vernon Philander became indispensable for the South African test attack | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLe24d6ffd5bc67676874b6460b3371a8611% %MINIFYHTMLe24d6ffd5bc67676874b6460b3371a8612%

Vernon Philander will leave a substantial void in South Africa's bowling arsenal when he leaves the international scene after this week's Johannesburg Test against England.

With Kagiso Rabada suspended for the final game of the series in The Wanderers, the 34-year-old man is leading one of the least experienced sewing attacks in the history of the Test.

Whether the Proteas choose to withdraw Dwaine Pretorius or make a debut to the left owner Beuran Hendricks, the trio that supports Philander can gather less than 10 test limits between them.

However, few could have predicted that Philander would end up playing such a crucial role for his country as he prepares to make his 64th and final appearance in the Test, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

LATER DEVELOPER

Surprisingly, Philander's first experience in international cricket came in the field of white ball: he was summoned for an ODI against Ireland on his 22nd birthday and had a good performance, taking 4-12.

That earned him a place on the South African side for the World T20 later that year in his homeland, as well as a handful over ODI limits and he spent two months in Middlesex at the beginning of the 2008 season.

Philander celebrates after taking Zak Crawley's wicket during the second test in Cape Town

He was summoned for the Proteas ODI series in England at the end of that summer, but he could not make much impression in his two appearances, without a fight and with an average of more than six.

That would be that for Philander until his late call of the inaugural Test, at the age of 26 …

TEST SENSATION

After having been out of the international image for three years, Philander's success in the domestic cricket for Cape Cobras persuaded the Race selectors to include him to face Australia in his homeland, Newlands, in November 2011 .

The impact of the local boy was immediate: he finished with figures of 8-78 games, including 5-15 in the second inning, as Australia was impressed by only 47, his lowest total in more than a century.

Philander took five wickets for only seven races, as New Zealand was ejected for 45 in Cape Town in 2013

Another five for the next Test in Johannesburg and the Filander Express continued to accelerate with 10 wicket sets against Sri Lanka and New Zealand later that winter.

He picked up his 50th test stand in only his seventh game, against the Black Caps, the second fastest to reach that milestone in the history of the event after Charles Turner of Australia, in 1888.

UNDER THE RADAR

Over the next six years, Philander was established as part of a fearsome trio of South African test sealers, which operated in conjunction with Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn.

While Morkel and Steyn tended to occupy the headlines with their genuine rhythm, Philander's main strength was always his precision: a meticulous ability to continue placing the ball in the same areas and moving it both ways.

Philander often shared the new ball with Dale Steyn (R) at the test level

That level of consistency has been reflected in the Philander Test average: its 22 wickets to date have cost 22.29 runs each, beating the record of any other leading South American bar, Allan Donald.

Philander's farewell in Johannesburg will mean that all three members of that prolonged rhythm attack have left the Test scene in the last two years.

EXTRA VALUE

Philander reached the top spot in the ICC Test ranking in 2013, a year in which he began with an extraordinary performance in Cape Town, ending with 5-7 to fire New Zealand for only 45.

That magnificent effort highlighted two of the traits that have helped make Philander indispensable for his country during his test race: first, the habit of rolling opponents for a low total.

Just as important, & # 39; Big Vern & # 39; It has proved particularly lethal with the new ball. His five gates in that Cape Town Test were the first five to fall, leaving New Zealand tattered at 27-5 before Morkel and Steyn cleared the tail.

Philander claimed Alastair Cook's scalp no less than five times in test games and, as England discovered in Centurion at the beginning of the series, he hasn't lost any of his ability to drill holes in the higher order.

TERROR OF TAUNTON?

Although Philander abandons test cricket, English batters still can't relax: he has signed a Kolpak deal to play in Somerset, starting this summer.

He had a previous spell in Taunton as a foreign player during the 2012 season and since then he has also appeared in the Kent County, Nottinghamshire and Sussex cricket.

Former South African pacemaker Morne Morkel now plays county cricket for Surrey

The loss of Proteas should be the gain of Somerset, with the arrival of Philander continuing the recent escape of talent from the South African test team to the county cricket.

Hashim Amla has joined Morkel in Surrey, while Simon Harmer (Essex), Kyle Abbott (Hampshire), Duanne Olivier (Yorkshire), Heino Kuhn (Kent), Dane Vilas (Lancashire) and Stiaan van Zyl (Sussex) all have Impressed in the English game.

