How music helped Nicky Jam reunite with his mother after 20 years apart

Long before Nicky Jam got 35 million followers on Instagram, got important roles in movies like Bad Boys for Life and climbed to the top of the charts with his successes, the artist was just a boy who hoped to reconnect with a special family member.
In a powerful interview in E! News & # 39; digital series Just the sipNicky opened to Justin Sylvester about his trip growing in the industry. In fact, he explained how music helped build a special relationship with his mother.
"At the beginning I was only making music to have fun, but I would never have thought that I would go so far. It was just a therapy to feel good because I was going through many situations," he explained in an exclusive interview. "I almost didn't see my mother for almost 20 years and my father was a fugitive, so I was afraid to contact my mother because my mother was a drug addict. You never know what will happen."
Nicky continued: "For most of my life, I tried to be famous, make music to see if my mother could listen to me and see me. My mother was deported to the Dominican Republic. It's a difficult story."
It is a difficult story, but a story with a happy ending. In 2015, Nicky traveled to the Dominican Republic for a concert. When he visited him, he had the opportunity to reconnect with his mother.
"When it happened, it was like a movie moment. My bodyguard said:" There is a woman outside. He's fighting with everyone saying he's your mother and he wants to see you. "Then I go out and when I go out, I see my mother fighting with everyone and automatically, I knew it was her because I remembered her voice," Nicky recalled. "We hugged and that was it. From there, we never parted again."
He continued: "It was something I was waiting for all my life. I wanted to be famous to find my mother and it worked."
Since then, the mother-son duo has been able to build a solid relationship that is worth celebrating. At the same time, Nicky is the first to admit that growing up without a mother had difficulties.
"He was a rebel. I didn't care about anything," he shared when he discussed his previous battle with drugs. "I didn't have my mother and the only girl I fell in love with, I lost her, so in my mind and mentality, I didn't care about anything. When you're using drugs, your life doesn't really matter. Your mind is blank. ".
Today, life is good for an artist who continues to celebrate the success of his latest album. Intimate. In fact, everything that happened in his past helped him take him to the great place he is today.
"I am grateful for all that God and my people have given me. I am always humble about it and I always work as if I were about to lose everything," he shared. "That is what makes me successful and that is what makes me get all these good things and have a good attitude about everything."
Nicky continued: "In the past, everything bad that happened to me happened because I had a really bad mentality. Once you have good energy, you bring good things and when you do good, good things come to you."
Bad Boys for Life It's in theaters now. And choose the soundtrack of the movie with songs by Nicky Jam.
