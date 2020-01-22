How music helped Nicky Jam reunite with his mother after 20 years apart

Never underestimate the power of music.

Long before Nicky Jam got 35 million followers on Instagram, got important roles in movies like Bad Boys for Life and climbed to the top of the charts with his successes, the artist was just a boy who hoped to reconnect with a special family member.

In a powerful interview in E! News & # 39; digital series Just the sipNicky opened to Justin Sylvester about his trip growing in the industry. In fact, he explained how music helped build a special relationship with his mother.

"At the beginning I was only making music to have fun, but I would never have thought that I would go so far. It was just a therapy to feel good because I was going through many situations," he explained in an exclusive interview. "I almost didn't see my mother for almost 20 years and my father was a fugitive, so I was afraid to contact my mother because my mother was a drug addict. You never know what will happen."

Nicky continued: "For most of my life, I tried to be famous, make music to see if my mother could listen to me and see me. My mother was deported to the Dominican Republic. It's a difficult story."