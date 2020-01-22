How Lizzo went from anguish to feeling good as hell

With eight Grammy nominations, five hits in the top 10 and lots of love from his fans, it's no surprise that Lizzo feels "good as hell." However, the 31-year-old singer did not always feel that way.

In an interview with Rolling Stone released on Wednesday, the artist talked about the anguish she has experienced and how it has influenced her work.

According to the magazine, the first time Lizzo thought she was in love was at age 19. The musician was, as she said, "delusional,quot; and tried to be someone who was not. After the relationship ended, she began asking the following question: "How can you be in love with someone when it's not even you?"

Then, about two years ago, Lizzo fell in love with an unknown Gemini. His break inspired many of the songs on his album. Because I love you.

"As fucking as it sounds, I needed that heartbreaking experience," he told the publication for his February issue. "I am not sad because I use pain so constructively. It is inevitable. Pain is a human experience."