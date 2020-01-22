How Jeff Bezos's iPhone X was hacked

%MINIFYHTML4b2322608224b57f0eca265a9c80df4211% %MINIFYHTML4b2322608224b57f0eca265a9c80df4212%

Throughout the years that Amazon has directed, Bezos has remained private. That changed when The National Enquirer posted photos and messages last year between him and Mrs. Sanchez, a TV presenter. Mr. Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, then divorced.

Image The WhatsApp message that contained a video file sent to Mr. Bezos from Prince Mohammed's account. The file contained malware, investigators said in a forensic analysis. Credit… via FTI

On February 7, 2019, Bezos made public what he said were worrying developments related to The Enquirer. In a Medium post, he accused The Enquirer of trying to blackmail him with his own text messages and photos and said he had asked Gavin de Becker, a private investigator, to determine how his phone had been hacked.

Ten days later, a "leading intelligence expert,quot; advised De Becker to conduct a forensic analysis of Mr. Bezos' iPhone and look for Saudi fingerprints in the hack, according to the notes in the report. The report did not identify the intelligence expert who contacted Mr. de Becker.

Mr. de Becker, who declined to comment, hired FTI Consulting on February 24, 2019 to examine Mr. Bezos's phone. Initially, FTI was asked to review several text messages that Bezos had received from the WhatsApp account of the Saudi prince. In mid-May 2019, Bezos delivered his iPhone X and asked FTI to conduct a complete analysis on the matter, according to the report.

FTI focused on an April 2018 dinner at which Prince Mohammed and Mr. Bezos had exchanged phone numbers in Los Angeles. After that, FTI discovered that the Prince's WhatsApp account initiated contact with Mr. Bezos repeatedly and without asking.

The May 2018 message containing the apparently innocuous video file came out of nowhere, according to the report. In the 24 hours after its shipment, Mr. Bezos' iPhone began sending large amounts of data, which increased approximately 29,000 percent over its normal data usage.

In additional notes to the report, which were obtained by The New York Times, the researchers said that several telephone applications were being used during the time the data left the phone. These included the Safari web browser and the Apple Mail program, which Mr. Bezos didn't seem to be using too much. Bezos did not have the iCloud backup enabled on the phone, the notes added, which would also have explained that large amounts of data left the phone.