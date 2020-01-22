Hezbollah is a "great architect,quot; of the new government of Lebanon | News

Beirut, Lebanon – The formation of a new government in Lebanon toafter months of political stalemate It is unlikely to suppress continued protests, analysts say.

The new government, which consists of 20 ministers, is led by the newly appointed Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who has been the leader of the position for weeks.

Plus:

His government is expected to face economic collapse and widespread corruption, something that hundreds of thousands of Lebanese have been protesting since October.

At its first meeting on Wednesday, the cabinet pledged to form a ministerial committee that includes finance, judicial and foreign affairs ministers. A government plan is also expected to address the pressing problems facing the country, including its banking and electrical crises.

Describing it as a rescue government, Diab said the new cabinet does not represent a political group or party.

Although the ministers are a mix of professionals and former political advisors, experts say the lineup does not live up to the expectations of people who have been demanding a government led by technocrats.

Government of & # 39; a color & # 39;

There are two important political coalitions in Lebanon: March 8 and 14. The former most notably includes the Sunni-led party of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, and the latter includes the Hezbollah movement backed by Iran and its allies.

The agreement for a new cabinet came after an agreement by Hezbollah, an important parliamentary bloc backed by Iran, and its allies, including the Free Patriotic Movement led by Gibran Bassil, son-in-law of President Michel Aoun.

The party of the Future Movement of Hariri and others aligned to the west and Saudi Arabia have had no influence on the decision.

People rushed to express their dissent on social media, calling the new cabinet a "one color,quot; government aligned with Hezbollah.

Imad Salamey, professor of political science at the Lebanese University of the United States, said that Hezbollah was a "great architect,quot; of the new line of ministers to whom he "owes loyalty and depends on his survival amid public unrest."

Its composition is not up to the protesters' aspirations in "training or orientation," Salamey told Al Jazeera.

Similarly, Maha Yahya, director of the Carnegie Middle East Center, said this was the case mainly because most of the new ministers are related to a political party.

"Basically, they could not have become ministers if they had not been backed by different political parties," Yahya told Al Jazeera.

While the new government represents the traditional system of shared power based on the confessional, it has been a hallmark of protest demands.

The calls to dismantle the ruling parties, which include groups that made the transition to politics since the civil war in Lebanon, have also been in great demand from protesters.

Mona Fawaz, Professor of Urban Studies and Planning at the American University of Beirut, said the cabinet selection process did fall into the "typical,quot; power distribution system that the political class has "dominated,quot; in Lebanon.

He also noted that several ministers are closely affiliated with banks, which may not be right with people.

"(This), at a time in our history when we expect a government to address the financial crisis without favoring banks at the expense of people, is a very bad omen," said Fawaz, who supports the protests.

Challenges ahead

While it has come to light that the new government, despite some independent figures, consists mainly of ministers linked to the political elite, the government not only has to gain public confidence, but its most important challenge is to stop the economic deterioration

Yahya said the current crisis is so deep that it "threatens the sustainability of Lebanon."

"I don't think we can underestimate, or emphasize too much, how challenging this crisis is. It's a triple crisis on the economic front … there is also a political crisis that overlaps all this," he said.

In recent months, the Lebanese lira lost about a third of its value against the US dollar, deepening the country's economic crisis.

The shortage of foreign exchange led banks to apply capital controls, which has prevented many from withdrawing their profits and savings.

Banks have also limited weekly withdrawals to a few hundred dollars while limiting international transfers. The move led people to lose confidence in the country's banking system, further shaking economic stability.

Another pressing challenge facing the current government is to regain international confidence in its ability to impose economic reforms, said Professor Salamey.

"But this requires, among other things, attracting Arab and Western financial support that has been withdrawn due to the growing political influence of Hezbollah in the country," Salamey said.

"It is unlikely that this government could present itself as separate from Hezbollah and the Syrian regime," he said, referring to Hezbollah's support for the Syrian government that is struggling to return to the international community.

With Hezbollah apparently running the program, Western donors, in particular, can withdraw support for Lebanon. The Iran-backed movement has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States government. Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the European Union have also designated the group or its military wing as a terrorist organization.

This can lead to a situation that is likely to "accelerate the country's economic collapse and political chaos," Salamey warned.

& # 39; Police violence & # 39;

Last week, two days of violence clouded the mostly peaceful protests that began on October 17. Security forces fired rubber-coated bullets, water cannons and tear gas at the protesters, injuring more than 460 people.

The violence continued on Wednesday when police used water cannons to contain protesters throwing stones at Beirut.

Despite the condemnation of the United Nations and international rights groups, Fawaz believes that the state strategy to respond to protesters will include increasing "police violence."

According to Salamey, the only possible way to calm people's anger is to call early elections, a main demand, that suits the "public aspiration of a civil state and a non-denominational parliament."

However, you don't think that happens. The possible scenario that could develop if the government cannot convene a national dialogue conference, he said, is to resort to "security measures,quot; to violently repress protesters.