Here is everything that comes to Netflix in February 2020

Ahead, Netflix. Brighten up our day
The broadcast service announced its next line of all series, movies, documentaries and specials that will arrive on the site in February 2020, and get ready, everyone. It is a great list.
One of the next most exciting releases is To all the boys: P.S. I still love you February 12. The sequel to To all the boys I've loved before, the romantic comedy will star again Wool Condor Y Noah Centineo, this time adding Jordan Fisher Y Holland Taylor in the mix as new characters.
And it is not the only new rom-com that comes to the site. the Elle fanningY Judge Smith-LED All the bright places It leaves on February 28.
Cinema classics like Dirty Harry, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Driving Miss Margarita Y Back to the future Part III it will be added to the broadcast site next month too, along with new seasons of highly anticipated shows like Altered carbon Y Narcos: Mexico.
For anime lovers, the site is releasing a large handful of anime movies and series. There are also three new collections of Danger! episodes that arrive on February 28.
Now, let's go to business and see what the transmission site has reserved for February 2020:
SERIE
Coming on February 1
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 5)
Nozaki-kun monthly for girls (Anime, season 1)
Looking with Parasyte -the maximum- (Anime, season 1)
It comes on February 6
Cagaster of an insect cage (Netflix Original, Anime, Season 1)
Coming on February 7
My love holo (Netflix original, season 1)
Locke & Key (Netflix original, season 1)
Coming on February 9
Better call Saul (Season 4)
Soon on February 13
Love is blind (Netflix original, Reality Dating Series, Season 1)
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix original, season 2)
Coming on February 14
Cable girls (Netflix Original, Season 5, Part 1)
Soon on February 17
The expanding universe of Ashley García (Netflix original, season 1)
Soon on February 19
The Chef Show (Netflix original, Volume 3)
Coming on February 21
Gentefied (Netflix original, season 1)
Gate 7 (Netflix original, season 1)
Soon on February 26
I'm not fine with this (Netflix original, season 1)
Coming on February 27
Altered carbon (Netflix original, season 2)
Followers (Netflix original, season 1)
Soon on February 28
Babylon Berling (Season 3)
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Danger!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Danger !: Seth Wilson Collection
The queen sounded (Netflix original, season 1)
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle / STX Financing, LLC
FILMS
Coming on February 1
Christmas of bad mothers (2017)
A little princess (nineteen ninety five)
a nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
Back to the future Part III (1990)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
Chronically metropolitan (2016)
Cookie Fortune (1999)
Dear John (2010)
Dirty Harry (1971)
Driving Miss Margarita (1989)
Elizabeth (1998)
Elizabeth: the golden age (2007)
Hancock (2008)
Justice (2017)
Jacked love (2019)
Police Academy Franchise (1984-1994)
Purple Rain (1984)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Scary Movie 2 (2001)
Sex and the city 2 (2010)
The other types (2010)
The pianist (2002)
Coming on February 3
Deaf (Netflix original)
Soon on February 4
Faith Hope Love (2018)
Coming on February 7
Horse (Netflix original)
The left-handed ballad (2017)
The coldest game (Netflix original)
Coming on February 11
Good weather (2017)
Polaroid (2019)
Soon on February 12
Anna Karenina (2012)
To all the boys: P.S. I still love you (Netflix original)
Soon on February 13
Dragon Quest: Your Story (Netflix original, Anime)
Coming on February 14
A movie by Shaun The Sheep: Farmageddon (2020)
Isi and Ossi (Netflix original)
Soon on February 15
Starship Troopers (1997)
Soon on February 20
Spectral (Netflix original)
Coming on February 21
A haunted house (2013)
System Crasher (2019)
Tri Star / Kobal / Shutterstock
Coming on February 22
Girl on the third floor (2019)
Soon on February 23
Full account (2019)
Soon on February 25
Every time i die (2019)
Coming on February 27
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution
The Angry Birds 2 movie (2019)
Soon on February 28
All the bright places (Netflix original)
The infinite trench (Netflix original)
Unstoppable (Netflix original)
Soon on February 29
Jerry Maguire (nineteen ninety six)
DOCUMENTS
Soon on February 4
She did that (2017)
It comes on February 5
Black Hollywood: "They have to have us,quot; (2018)
cats_the_mewvie (2020)
The pharmacist (Netflix original, Docu series limited)
Uppity: The Story of Willy T. Ribbs (2020)
Who killed Malcolm X? (Season 1)
Coming on February 11
ROAD TO ROME (Netflix original)
Q Ball (2019)
Coming on February 21
Babies (Netflix original)
Soon on February 28
Formula 1: drive to survive (Netflix original, season 2)
Restaurants on the edge (Netflix original, season 1)
SPECIAL COMEDY
Soon on February 4
Tom Papa: You're doing great!
CHILDREN AND FAMILY
Coming on February 3
Kaylie team (Netflix original, Part 3)
Coming on February 7
Dragons: rescue riders (Netflix original, season 2)
Coming on February 11
Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-O-Rama (Netflix original, interactive special)
Coming on February 21
Glitch Techs (Netflix original, season 1)
Happy watching!
