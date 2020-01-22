Here is everything that comes to Netflix in February 2020

Ahead, Netflix. Brighten up our day

The broadcast service announced its next line of all series, movies, documentaries and specials that will arrive on the site in February 2020, and get ready, everyone. It is a great list.

One of the next most exciting releases is To all the boys: P.S. I still love you February 12. The sequel to To all the boys I've loved before, the romantic comedy will star again Wool Condor Y Noah Centineo, this time adding Jordan Fisher Y Holland Taylor in the mix as new characters.

And it is not the only new rom-com that comes to the site. the Elle fanningY Judge Smith-LED All the bright places It leaves on February 28.

Cinema classics like Dirty Harry, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Driving Miss Margarita Y Back to the future Part III it will be added to the broadcast site next month too, along with new seasons of highly anticipated shows like Altered carbon Y Narcos: Mexico.