Henry Winkler criticizes rumors that he has been fighting with Tom Hanks since 1989

Fief? What fight?
Henry Winkler just lay down, everything talks about his disdain for Tom Hanks. In a new video of TMZ, the Barry actor categorically denied that his alleged decades-long dispute with the Toy history The star was always a thing.
The media asked Winkler about the "dispute,quot; when he entered a restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday. As he said clearly: "I don't have a fight with Tom Hanks."
Pressing more, TMZ He told Winkler that the stories of his mutual dislike have been told for years, since Winkler was fired from his position as director in 1989 Turner & Hooch, which starred Hanks. More recently, Winkler hinted at an appearance in October in Watch what happens live that he didn't get along with him Forrest Gump alum since then.
As Winkler declared to the store: "Yes, but I know. But it doesn't matter, because what everyone says and what is true are two different things."
To prove your point, the Happy Days Alum added that he and Hanks saw each other recently and that everything was fine.
"I just saw it in our SAG Awards," he said. "It was beautiful."
If the reports of their dispute have been false since its inception in the 1980s, why would Winkler and Hanks let the rumor continue to spread out of control? Winkler's explanation for that was simple.
"Why would you give credit to that?" he said.
The reporter then noted Winkler's comments about WWHL. To that end, the actor said those comments were just jokes.
"Yes, but you know what?" he said. "That was fun. I have no fight."
When Winkler later left the Los Angeles restaurant, the same journalist asked if the world will ever see photographic evidence of Winkler and Hanks hanging out. As a result, that photo already exists.
"We've done it," the 74-year-old man revealed. "I think we did that in Bruno Mars"concert,quot;.
As to whether he would work with Hanks on a movie in the future, he is totally disappointed. "Would I do it? Sure, I would," he confirmed.
To really take his point home, the star brought out another fight of his.
As he said, "there used to be tremendous enmity between John Travolta and me. And there was no enmity. It is created and it is wonderful. I acted with Tom, I acted with his wife. It's a lovely thing. "
When he got into his car, the journalist asked him for the last time about the meat now missing with Hanks. In response, Winkler simply asked, "How can that be?"
In its appearance in WWHL, a fan called the program and asked Winkler to comment on the rumored dispute and its origins.
After shyly pretending not to hear the question, Winkler told him Andy Cohenwho was fired from Turner & Hooch after less than two weeks on set.
"I was directing that movie for 13 days," he said. "And then I was called to (producer) Jeff Katzenbergin the office and he said: ‘Do you have everything with you? Go home. & # 39; "
The actor later added that he loved working with one of the actors on the set during that short time. But it wasn't Hanks. "I got along very well, very well with that dog," he said. "I love that dog."
Since he did not deny the rumors of dispute at that time, this moment made it appear that his aversion to Hanks was profound. Winkler even said Persons in 1993 he liked that the dog played Hooch better.
"Let's say I got along better with Hooch than with Turner," he said at the time.
Now, it seems that their enmity is as fictitious as they had Happy Days.
