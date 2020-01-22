Henry Winkler criticizes rumors that he has been fighting with Tom Hanks since 1989

Fief? What fight?

Henry Winkler just lay down, everything talks about his disdain for Tom Hanks. In a new video of TMZ, the Barry actor categorically denied that his alleged decades-long dispute with the Toy history The star was always a thing.

The media asked Winkler about the "dispute,quot; when he entered a restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday. As he said clearly: "I don't have a fight with Tom Hanks."

Pressing more, TMZ He told Winkler that the stories of his mutual dislike have been told for years, since Winkler was fired from his position as director in 1989 Turner & Hooch, which starred Hanks. More recently, Winkler hinted at an appearance in October in Watch what happens live that he didn't get along with him Forrest Gump alum since then.

As Winkler declared to the store: "Yes, but I know. But it doesn't matter, because what everyone says and what is true are two different things."

To prove your point, the Happy Days Alum added that he and Hanks saw each other recently and that everything was fine.