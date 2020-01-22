Henderson favors Cleeve for L & # 39; Ami | Racing news

Last update: 22/01/20 5:06 pm
Nicky Henderson has outlined plans to run for his horses in Cheltenham and Doncaster this weekend.
The Seven Barrows coach plans to keep L & # 39; Ami Serge on the smaller obstacles at Cleeve Hurdle in Cheltenham, after his encouraging return from a long absence at Ascot in December, while Ok Corral and Burbank are ready to travel to Doncaster for the Sky Bet Pursuit.
L & # 39; Ami Serge also participates in Sky Bet, but Henderson said: "We're going to run both Ok Corral and Burbank in Sky Bet Chase, and L & # 39; Ami will probably run in the obstacle course in Cheltenham, along with William Henry, we'll run them both.
"Because he has got along so well with him before, Derek O & # 39; Connor will probably travel at Ok Corral in Doncaster."
Henderson also reported that Santini is "very good,quot; as he prepares for his Saturday appointment at the Cotswold Chase in Cheltenham.