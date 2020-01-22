Harvey Weinstein's third sexual assault accuser is identified

WENN / Avalon

Former actress Jessica Mann claims that the fallen movie mogul raped her for the first time at a hotel in Midtown East, New York, in March 2013 after injecting an erection drug.

Up News Info –

Former actress Jessica Mann She has been identified as the third woman to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault at her current trial in New York.

He has joined production assistant Mimi Haley and the former actress of "The Sopranos." Annabella Sciorra, who have also alleged assault against the fallen filmmaker.

Mann was not named in court proceedings and documents, but her identity was known in the opening statement of Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast at the Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday (January 22), according to the New York Post .

Jessica claims that she met Weinstein at an industry party in Los Angeles when she was 25 and alleges that she first raped her at a hotel in Midtown East, New York in March 2013, after injecting an erection drug, According to the prosecutor.

The producer allegedly raped her again in November, when she agreed to cut Weinstein's hair in another hotel room.

"Jessica buried her trauma and tried to move on … until October 2017, when she finally realized that it wasn't her, but him," Hast said in court.

The movie's mogul, 67, faces life imprisonment for allegedly sexually assaulting the three women. He has denied the accusations.