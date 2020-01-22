Harvey Weinstein's lawyers use "loving,quot; letters from accusers as proof of innocence

On Tuesday, a judge ruled that lawyers defending the producer in disgrace, Harvey Weinstein, could read the letters sent to him by the alleged victims who accused him of sexual assault, harassment and using his position in the entertainment industry to sexually abuse from them.

Judge James Burke ruled that it was allowed to use emails, however, they could not display them in a PowerPoint. In addition, he ruled that they could not show the actual emails.

Burke, in his oral decision at the Manhattan Supreme Court, just one day before the trial began, said he was consistent with the defense being able to use emails as proof of his argument. In addition, Damon Cheronis, one of Harvey's lawyers, claims that women boasted of having a sexual relationship with Harvey.

So far, it is not entirely clear how many of the alleged victims sent affectionate emails to the producer in conflict. Cheronis said the state could not "weave a story of power, anger and sexual assault,quot; without a counter defense.

In addition, Harvey's lawyer said they would counter the claims using the defense's own words against them. Reportedly, one of Harvey's accusers told him that they "loved him,quot; and that they always would, but that they didn't like feeling like a "booty call."

Joan Illuzzi-Orbon, assistant district attorney, says the characterization of the defense of Weinstein's relations was "blatantly inaccurate." Reportedly, both sides, the defense and the accusers will employ the use of PowerPoint slides to prove their points.

Supporters of the case know that Harvey faces several serious charges of sexual assault, including a charge of rape, a criminal sexual act and two charges of predatory sexual assault. The charges come from the accusations of three different women.

Ad

One incident, in particular, is the case of Mimi Haleyi, who claims that Harvey forced her to have oral sex, in addition to another woman who claims that the producer raped her seven years ago in 2013. The other charges of sexual assault come from Annabella Sciorra, who accused Weinstein of raping her in the early 1990s. Annabella had a role in the classic series, The sopranos.



Post views:

0 0