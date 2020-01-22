Harvey Weinstein rape trial: initial arguments will begin | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLe8fceaa272c798856e2c9dd5d915c78f11% %MINIFYHTMLe8fceaa272c798856e2c9dd5d915c78f12%

The once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrived at a Manhattan court on Wednesday to open statements in his rape trial, which has become a defining moment for the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein got out of a white sports utility vehicle with the help of two members of his team, one who wore the walker that Weinstein has used for recent court appearances while recovering from a recent back surgery.

The scene outside was quiet compared to the start of the proceedings earlier this month, when Weinstein's team complained that noisy sidewalk demonstrations could be heard inside the courtroom.

"Better," Weinstein said when one of the approximately 100 journalists and photographers asked him how he felt.

When a journalist asked him if he could get a fair trial, Weinstein replied: "Of course."

"Good lawyers," he added.

Both legal teams will make their opening statements on Wednesday before a jury of seven men and five women.

Weinstein, 67, pleaded not guilty to the charges of assaulting two women. He faces life imprisonment if convicted of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

His trial began on January 6 and could last about six more weeks.

More than 80 accusers.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of inappropriate sexual behavior, fueling the #MeToo movement in which women have made themselves public with accusations against powerful men in business, entertainment and politics.

Weinstein, who reformed the independent film industry with critically acclaimed images such as The English Patient and Shakespeare in Love, has denied the accusations and said any sexual encounter was agreed upon.

Members of the media wait to enter the courtroom before the arrival of film producer Harvey Weinstein to the New York Criminal Court for his trial for sexual assault (Lucas Jackson / Reuters)

Judge James Burke told potential jurors last week that they must decide Weinstein's case based on evidence and not make the trial "a referendum on the #MeToo movement."

On Tuesday, Weinstein lost his attempt to transfer the trial to the media in New York City to the suburban Suffolk County or the state capital, Albany. The defense team looked for a new place partly because sidewalk protests against Weinstein could be heard in court.

"Although I couldn't understand every word of what was being sung, I clearly heard the word & # 39; rapist & # 39;" said a judicial presentation by Weinstein's lawyer, Diana Fabi Samson, describing the protests she heard from within the court during the selection of the jury.

Serial predator?

Prosecutors are expected to describe Weinstein as a serial predator who abused his power, while the defense will attempt to show that the accusers' behavior contradicts how victims would react to an assault.

One of the two main accusers of the Weinstein case, former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, said publicly that Weinstein forced her to have oral sex in her home in Manhattan in 2006. The other, who has not been identified, was raped by Weinstein in 2013, alleges the Manhattan district attorney's office, which brought the case.

Prosecutors further allege that Weinstein raped another woman, actress Annabella Sciorra, in the 1990s. Although that accusation is too old to be charged as a separate crime, it will be filed to help establish Weinstein's pattern of behavior as part of the case of predatory sexual assault.

State attorneys are expected to call up to three additional women, who are not mentioned in the charges, to strengthen their case, according to court documents. A similar legal strategy helped Pennsylvania prosecutors condemn comedian Bill Cosby in 2018 for sexually assaulting an employee at Temple University.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon arrives at the New York Criminal Court for the sexual assault trial of film producer Harvey Weinstein in the Manhattan district of New York City (Lucas Jackson / Reuters)

Damon Cheronis, one of Weinstein's lawyers, said at a hearing on Tuesday that he intended to tell the jury in his opening statement that Weinstein's accusers sent him "dozens of love emails,quot; and "boasted,quot; of their sex with him

Judge Burke ruled that Cheronis could describe the content of the emails but not show them.

Legal experts said Weinstein's lawyers could try to prove that the accusers participated in consensual sexual activities to gain an advantage in the entertainment industry.

Last week, prosecutors accused the Weinstein legal team of trying to exclude white women from the jury, which is made up of six white men, three black women, a black man and two white women. Weinstein's lawyers responded that their goal was to select a fair jury, citing specific reasons to exclude women.

The state needs a unanimous jury to convict. A single reservation would produce a hung jury, although that would not prevent prosecutors from trying again with Weinstein.

Regardless of the outcome, Weinstein faces additional charges in California. Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on January 6 that Weinstein had been accused of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013.

