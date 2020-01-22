Harvey Weinstein qualified as & # 39; serial sexual predator & # 39; by prosecutors

WENN / FayesVision

The dishonored movie mogul & # 39; abused the power of Hollywood & # 39; to take advantage of women & # 39; naive and inexperienced & # 39 ;, prosecutors say during opening statements in their rape trial.

Harvey weinstein He abused his position as the "Hollywood power agent" for decades to take advantage of "naive and inexperienced" women, prosecutors alleged during opening statements in their rape trial.

The dishonored producer is accused of committing sexual assaults in New York in the years 1990, 2006 and 2013, and when he began his trial on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast it was not contained when it entered into graphic details about each of the supposed meetings.

In describing Weinstein as a "famous and powerful Hollywood producer" who was also a "sexual predator and rapist," Hast described his pattern of informed behavior before jurors of the Manhattan Supreme Court.

"Different women from different places, separated by decades with the same crime," he said.

"Each one will describe his fear, his shame and his humiliation with which they fought after the violent encounters with the accused … each one feeling small and insignificant, without rival for the Hollywood agent."

Hast continued: "The defendant knew he was taking advantage of the naive and inexperienced. These were not mutual adult relationships. These young women were pawns pushed by the defendant."

He then described how Weinstein allegedly violated "The sopranos"Actress Annabella Sciorra either in 1993 or in 1994, when he forced his entry into his Manhattan department.

"He held her arms above her head and, despite her verbal and physical attempts to stop him, continued to hold her, inserted her penis into her vagina and raped her," said Hast.

He noted that Weinstein performed oral sex by force in Sciorra, just as he did with the production assistant Mimi haleyi in 2006, before she also claimed that she raped her during a subsequent incident in a Los Angeles hotel room.

The third victim, whose identity remains a secret, accused Weinstein of assaulting her twice in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013, during which it is said that the mogul of the fallen films injected a drug to maintain an erection.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to five serious crimes of rape and sexual assault, maintaining that all sexual contact was agreed upon.

The 67-year-old man faces life behind bars if convicted.

The trial continues.