Harvey Weinstein described as & # 39; serial predator & # 39; when the trial begins | USA news

Prosecutors portrayed former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday as a serial predator who used his power to manipulate and sexually assault young women, while the defense argued that their accusers participated in consensual sexual relations that they later reframed as attacks.

During the opening statements in the high-profile rape case, New York prosecutors accused Weinstein of committing violent attacks against aspiring actresses who suffered shame and humiliation while struggling to deal with the trauma of the meetings.

The defense lawyers responded that the emails of the accusers to Weinstein would show that they maintained warm relations, which could undermine a case that seems to depend primarily on the prosecutors' testimony.

Weinstein, 67, pleaded not guilty to the charges of assaulting two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. He faces life imprisonment if convicted of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

The trial is a defining moment for the #MeToo movement, in which women have made themselves public with accusations against powerful men in business and politics.

"The man sitting there was not only a titan in Hollywood, he was a rapist," said Deputy District Attorney Meghan Hast while Weinstein looked from the defense table.

Harvey Weinstein accused of rape, sexual abuse and other crimes

He described in detail Weinstein's alleged attacks against former production assistant Haleyi and actress Mann, as well as against actress Annabella Sciorra.

Sciorra's accusation is too old to be the basis of a separate charge, but prosecutors are using it to establish a pattern of serious sexual crimes against multiple women. You are expected to testify on Thursday.

Graphic details of complaints.

Hast told a jury of seven men and five women that Weinstein manipulated the women with the promise of opening doors in Hollywood, persuading them to hotel rooms or private apartments and then overwhelming and violently attacking them.

A juror seemed to grimace at the graphic details, which included Hast telling us that Weinstein had forced oral sex in Haleyi, taking out his tampon.

Weinstein's lawyer, Damon Cheronis, said the evidence would show that consensual interactions were labeled as attacks.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon arrives with Lance Maerov, a former Weinstein company executive, who testified at the trial on Wednesday (Jeenah Moon / Getty Images / AFP)

Haleyi contacted Weinstein several times after the alleged assault, even once to "remember,quot; about their time together in 2006, Cheronis said.

The lawyer claimed that Mann repeatedly sought Weinstein's company and told the producer that he loved him and even wanted him to meet his mother.

"You don't call Harvey Weinstein a predator in 2020 when you want to introduce your mother in 2015," he said.

Hast warned the jury that the rape is not a "dead end,quot; attack by a stranger. He promised to bring an expert to explain that victims are often assaulted by someone they know and do not report the crime.

The victims even "approach their attacker," he said.

#MeToo: women share stories of sexual harassment and abuse

Since 2017, more than 80 women, including many famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of inappropriate sexual behavior.

The executive, once powerful and feared, brought Oscar-winning films to the screen such as "Pulp Fiction,quot;, "The King & # 39; s Speech,quot;, "Shakespeare in Love,quot; and "Chicago,quot; and flirted with the Hollywood elite and beyond, a point of prosecutors made showing the jury a photo of Weinstein with former President Bill Clinton.

The trial began on January 6 and could last about six weeks.

Regardless of the outcome, Weinstein faces additional charges in California.

Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on January 6 that Weinstein had been accused of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013.