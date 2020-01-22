Harry Styles was more than happy to eat garbage in SNL

Harry Styles& # 39; last hosting concert in Saturday night live it was one for books, and Aidy Bryant I was there for all that.

During an appearance on Tuesday Late night with Seth Meyers, the SNL The star talked about what it was like to have the "Lights Up,quot; singer on the show as a presenter.

Meyers, being a student of the sketching program, wanted to know how Styles reacted for the first time to Bryant's sketch "Joan Song,quot;, during which he performed the Strident The beloved star mascot.

Since the sketch included his manual feeding of the real rock star garbage, Meyers asked: "Was it an easy or difficult sale to sell your dog in this sketch?"

As Bryant replied: "He got into the damn board. I mean, Harry Styles!"

"He was such a game," he continued. "And immediately when he reached the set, we thought: & # 39; You need to get on all fours, and I'm going to hang this crap in your mouth & # 39;". And he was, like, totally depressed. "