Harry Styles was more than happy to eat garbage in SNL

Harry Styles& # 39; last hosting concert in Saturday night live it was one for books, and Aidy Bryant I was there for all that.
During an appearance on Tuesday Late night with Seth Meyers, the SNL The star talked about what it was like to have the "Lights Up,quot; singer on the show as a presenter.
Meyers, being a student of the sketching program, wanted to know how Styles reacted for the first time to Bryant's sketch "Joan Song,quot;, during which he performed the Strident The beloved star mascot.
Since the sketch included his manual feeding of the real rock star garbage, Meyers asked: "Was it an easy or difficult sale to sell your dog in this sketch?"
As Bryant replied: "He got into the damn board. I mean, Harry Styles!"
"He was such a game," he continued. "And immediately when he reached the set, we thought: & # 39; You need to get on all fours, and I'm going to hang this crap in your mouth & # 39;". And he was, like, totally depressed. "
Bryant added that Styles did not flinch when eating garbage.
As she revealed: "And then, truly, the next scene we thought of was: & # 39; Put your head in the trash can. Pretend to be a dog smelling trash and put it in your mouth & # 39;. And he said : & # 39; It's fine! & # 39; He was really cool. "
The two comedians began talking about the host of the January 25 show, Adam Driver. Bryant pointed out that he is one of those hosts of "real actors,quot; who will try to find the motivation behind the actions of his sketch character, something Bryant and Meyers noted hilariously that they never do.
By giving an example of this, Bryant shared: "Once I was playing a chicken I was in love with Ryan Gosling, and on several points he said: "He really loves her and wants to be with her, but he can't because he is a chicken and is running away." And I thought, & # 39; Oh, you're thinking about this & # 39; ".
"I never thought twice about one thing I did here," the actress continued joking.
As he later added about his "method,quot; of acting, "It definitely reveals how absolutely simple I am, because I'm like, & # 39; Do you want me to stay where? Be loud? You got it & # 39;".
