Harry and Meghan's lawyers warn the British media about the photos

OTTAWA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, may have hoped that by giving up their official duties as members of the royal family and moving to Canada, they would escape the scrutiny of the British press.

But even before choosing a permanent place to live in Canada, the couple has been followed by press photographers who use telephoto lenses and all possible methods, including subterfuge, to capture potentially valuable images of them at private times for the tabloid press. From great britain.

Now, lawyers representing the couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have sent a letter to some British media threatening legal action for the purchase and publication of photos of Meghan walking with her little son, Archie , in a public park near a house that the couple has rented in an exclusive suburb of Victoria, British Columbia.

The lawyers say that the photographs, taken while the duchess walked the family's dogs, were made by photographers hiding in bushes. The letter had a special problem with the comment on the images that suggested they had been taken with Meghan's consent.