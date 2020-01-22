Harry and Meghan's lawyers warn the British media about the photos

OTTAWA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, may have hoped that by giving up their official duties as members of the royal family and moving to Canada, they would escape the scrutiny of the British press.
But even before choosing a permanent place to live in Canada, the couple has been followed by press photographers who use telephoto lenses and all possible methods, including subterfuge, to capture potentially valuable images of them at private times for the tabloid press. From great britain.
Now, lawyers representing the couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have sent a letter to some British media threatening legal action for the purchase and publication of photos of Meghan walking with her little son, Archie , in a public park near a house that the couple has rented in an exclusive suburb of Victoria, British Columbia.
The letter, addressed to the Daily Mail and The Sun newspaper, was sent by Schillings, a law firm that also represents Meghan in a separate legal case against another British newspaper, the Mail on Sunday.
The lawyers say that the photographs, taken while the duchess walked the family's dogs, were made by photographers hiding in bushes. The letter had a special problem with the comment on the images that suggested they had been taken with Meghan's consent.
Other photographers, the letter said, have tried to take pictures of the couple through the windows when they were inside the house in North Saanich, and some have established a camp outside the house. The letter also expressed concern about the couple's safety due to the way the paparazzi drove.
After the letter was sent on Tuesday, both the Daily Mail and The Sun He posted additional photos of Meghan's walk in the park, mostly slight variations. The Mail also offered a video that, among other things, criticized Meghan's baby restraint technique and estimated the cost of her clothes.
The Mail did not respond to a request for comments on the letter. A spokeswoman for The Sun's parent company, News Group, said it could not comment immediately.
The letter is a last skirmish in a long battle of privacy between the British royal family and the country's press. Last year, Prince Harry He compared the treatment of his wife by the tabloids with the experience of his mother, Princess Diana, who was constantly followed by the paparazzi, particularly after her marriage to Prince Charles collapsed. She died in Paris in 1997, after her car crashed while trying to escape the photographers.
Prince Harry started legal proceedings against two of the tabloids, The Sun and The Daily Mirror, in which he claimed that his reporters hacked his voicemail messages. The Duchess’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday accuses him of violating his privacy and copyright by publishing the contents of a letter he sent to his father.
Last weekend, the couple said they would abandon all their official royal duties, after announcing that they intended to divide their time between Britain and Canada without using more money from the British government for the royal family.
Unlike the British press, Canadian media generally avoid publishing photos of celebrities or politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in private situations. The Times Colonist, the newspaper in Victoria, held back informing that the Sussex were in town for a Christmas vacation until it was over.
"The separation of Harry and Meghan from the royal family is great news all over the world," Dave Obee, editor and editor of the newspaper, wrote in a column. “His connection to our island is noteworthy, but his daily existence here is not. Let them be. "
The owner of a water taxi service in North Saanich told a local television station that he refused to take three British photographers to the waterfront house rented by the Duke and Duchess.
"It's hard to turn down business, but the most important thing is that I have to live with myself," said taxi service owner Miles Arsenault.
The recent coverage of their changed roles and their transfer to Canada has been greatly illustrated with photographs of their appearances at official events.
In Canada, where Prince Harry met with the Duchess on Tuesday, privacy law is primarily a provincial matter.
David Elder, a privacy law specialist at Stikeman Elliott, said the couple could file a lawsuit under the British Columbia Privacy Act for photos taken without their consent. But he added that the legislation contains many exemptions for the media, as well as the Canadian constitution, and that Canadian courts have generally ruled that people in public places and public figures have low expectations of privacy.
He said that any demand from the couple in Canada, "is unlikely to be a dump and, in fact, can be a difficult claim to achieve successfully."
Ian Austen reported from Ottawa and Megan Specia from London.