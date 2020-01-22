Hannah Brown talks about her love life amid Peter Weber's rumors of romance

%MINIFYHTML08a7f2fead9ae244901fa7a913423a0811% %MINIFYHTML08a7f2fead9ae244901fa7a913423a0812%

When he appeared in Peter Weber's first episode as The Bachelor, he really looked like Hannah Brown and he had a lot of chemistry together! That said, many fans have been wondering if the two are dating or not.

Since its steamy call "windmill sex,quot;, people have been convinced that they have something special together.

So, although he sent him home in his season of The Bachelorette, there are still many questions about his type of relationship.

Also, when he appeared in his pilot episode of The Bachelor, Hannah admitted that he regrets choosing Jed Wyatt.

It makes sense! After all, she left him not long after learning that he was really in a relationship when he joined the program.

Meanwhile, Peter admitted to Hannah that he had not really overcome it and there is speculation that they have gathered and are seeing each other in secret.

However, Hannah was having a question and answer session on Instagram a couple of days ago when she made it very clear that she is still very single.

He also told his followers that he had trouble leaving again after Jed's betrayal.

Not only that, but she also failed to find love during the Colton Underwood season and is now also confused about her feelings for Peter.

‘I don't know how to do it (quotes). That has been a conversation this week. I wonder: "I have to solve this," but I like to sit at home in my pajamas! "Hannah told her IG live fans.

And since she appeared in The Bachelor and admitted that there is still "something there,quot; between her and Peter, many spectators have been speculating that at the end of the season, Peter will not choose any of the contestants.



