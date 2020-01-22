Hannah Brown reacts to Jennifer Aniston by casting her shadow for appearing in the single

After appearing in this season of The Bachelor several times, Hannah Brown received some shade from no less than Jennifer Aniston! The actress suggested that she should "stay home,quot; and now, the former Bachelorette star is responding.

It seems that Jen has been up to date with the program and has some ideas that Hannah has stopped so much.

In reaction to his meeting with Peter at the season premiere, Jennifer said during an SAG Awards interview that: ‘I think Hannah can stay home now. Now they are using these poor women. It is shameful. You love him, I know. I love it. & # 39;

Aniston was probably talking about speculation that Hannah and Peter are in a relationship, which means he didn't choose any of the contestants in his season at The Bachelor.

As a result, Hannah knows Jennifer's comments and yesterday co-hosted Entertainment Tonight yesterday, joking: ‘Shade! No, I understand I keep going up! "

Hannah and Peter had a really emotional meeting at the season premiere and even admitted that he regrets breaking his heart at The Bachelorette when he sent him home despite his apparent deep connection.

Then, Peter asked him to stay and be part of the house.

‘I'm so confused right now. I know I shouldn't feel that way. This is only the first week that all this is beginning. Obviously I am not 100 percent where I thought I was. I do not know what to do. I want someone to love me as much as I want. You told me you could still have feelings and made mistakes, and I want to hear that and believe that. But then it's also like … (are you) just missing the "what if?" Peter shed his heart during his conversation.

Finally, he added: "I can't do this. I have to go back to the girls (on the date)."



