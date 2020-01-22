Hannah Brown applauds Jennifer Aniston after & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; & # 39; Shade & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML09747cabe4b5a9c6168ed0ecb85c9b1711% %MINIFYHTML09747cabe4b5a9c6168ed0ecb85c9b1712%

Hannah makes an appearance in the first two episodes of the current season of & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39 ;, meeting Peter Weber after she broke her heart in her season of & # 39; The Bachelorette & # 39 ;.

Hannah brown has responded to the shadow he threw Jennifer Aniston. The 50-year-old actress previously shared her opinion about Hannah's appearance in the first two episodes of Peter Weberthe season of "The Bachelor".

"I think Hannah can stay home now," the "Friends" student said in an interview at the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19. "Now they are using these poor women. It's embarrassing. You love it, I know it. I love it."

Later, Hannah learned about Jen's comments about her brief period on the show. "Shadow!" "High school"The student joked while co-hosting Entertainment Tonight on January 21. Apparently, the 25-year-old was not offended at"The morning show"Comments from the actress as she added:" No, I understand. I keep going up! "

Hannah made an appearance in the first two episodes of the current season of "The Bachelor," meeting with Peter after she broke her heart in her season of "The Bachelorette." While having a deep conversation with Peter, Hannah admitted that she regretted her separation from Bachelorette, and Peter asked her to stay and be part of the house.

"I'm confused right now. I know I shouldn't feel that way. This is only the first week that all this is starting," Peter said. "Obviously I'm not 100 percent where I thought I was. I don't know what to do."

"I just want someone to love me as much as I do for them," he told the former queen of the event. "You told me that you could still have feelings and that you made mistakes, and I want to hear that and believe that. But it's also like … [are you] just missing the & # 39; what would happen if? & # 39; Peter finally He recovered and told Hannah: "I can't do this. I have to go back to the girls [on the date]. "