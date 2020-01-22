Halsey dresses as a drag to aim at the & # 39; toxic masculinity & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML7aef223060ff26e569896c437029f15b11% %MINIFYHTML7aef223060ff26e569896c437029f15b12%

Halsey has channeled David Bowie, Mick jaggerY Bob dylan in a photo shoot, while pointing to "toxic masculinity" in the accompanying interview.

The 25-year-old singer wears a variety of costumes for the February / March edition of The Advocate, which portrays some of the most important icons in the music industry, including Jimi Hendrix.

Explaining his reasons for wanting to participate in the flashy shoot, Halsey told the publication: "I really don't see women getting dressed really often in editorial printing."

"This is something I want to do. As an interpreter, I have admired or investigated those men, looking for a form of identity construction for so long. It never occurred to me that I shouldn't."

Halsey's interpretation of Bowie and Jagger is relatively accurate, while his representations of Hendrix and Dylan are less. And reflecting on the musicians, the star of "Without me" said of The Rolling Stones star: "To this day, I'm surprised how blatantly feminine she was (and Jagger)."

"If you look at Jagger and Bowie and Prince and even Elvis, it is crazy to me how late we have gone. The issue of toxic masculinity affects everyone. The idea that men cannot express themselves in a feminine way is painful. all the world."