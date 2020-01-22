Grammys officials accused of covering up allegations of rape against Neil Portnow

Wenn

Suspended president of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan, accuses Grammy officials of covering up allegations that Neil Portnow raped a foreign artist.

Executive Director and President of the Suspended Recording Academy Deborah Dugan has filed a legal complaint accusing its officials of inappropriate sexual behavior and electoral corruption.

Dugan, the first female head of the organization that administers the Grammy Awards, was suspended last week after an accusation of misconduct, but has now responded with her own 44-page legal presentation submitted to the Equal Opportunities Commission at the Employment (EEOC) of the United States on Tuesday. Only five days before the awards ceremony on Sunday 2020.

According to the National Public Radio of the United States (NPR), the complaint of the head of the expelled Recording Academy alleges the legal advice of his organization Joel Katz He sexually harassed her at a business dinner in 2019. It also includes the grave accusation that her predecessor Neil Portnow, who was executive director from 2002 to 2019, raped an unidentified female record artist, an accusation that, they claim, officials knew and was the "real reason" for leaving office.

The presentation written by her legal team states that after she was hired to replace Portnow, she was "taken to a conference room and told, for the first time, that a foreign record artist (and member of the Academy) had accused the Mr. Portnow of raping her after a performance he gave at Carnegie Hall. "

Dugan states that the complaint was presented as if it had just come to light, when in fact the organization's executives knew before hiring it. She also claims that he was pressured by the then president John Poppo Re-hiring Portnow as a consultant after his departure.

Portnow, who was heavily criticized after saying that the creatives needed to "step up" after few were nominated in the main categories at the 2018 ceremony, has not yet responded to the accusation of rape.

The entertainment executive also accused officials of manipulating the nomination process to favor acts they wanted to perform or that were on committees.

In a statement, the Recording Academy officials dismissed their claims, but promised to initiate an independent investigation into the matter and the complaint of an employee, Dugan engaged in an "abusive and intimidating behavior."

Dugan's presentation also called the Academy officials' claim that she asked for $ 22 million to give up "flatly false."

EEOC investigators will now determine whether Dugan's suspension discriminates against her because of her accusations.