Grammy nominee Lucky Daye talks about "futuristic,quot; music and more

Lucky daye It is storming the music industry, and the 2020 Grammy Awards as well.

The first-time nominee, who won four separate winks from the Recording Academy this year, chat with E! News about his debut studio album and sources of creative inspiration in an exclusive interview before the Sunday night show. After more than a decade in the business, the rapper, singer and songwriter says "he feels good,quot; knowing that there is an audience that appreciates his "truths and (his) honesty."

Having obtained multiple writing credits and contributed background vocals to artists such as Keith sweat, Ne yo, Keke palmer, Trey Songz and more, Lucky released Painted (a contestant for the Best R,amp;B Album in the Grammys, with two of his songs looking for additional titles in the categories Best R,amp;B song, Best R,amp;B rap performance and Best traditional R,amp;B performance) in May 2019. Speaking of music that has informed his work, the 34 year old tells E! He is "inspired by everything."

"Seventy, eighty, ninety and current hip-hop," he adds, citing Michael Jackson, D & # 39; Angelo, little Wayne Y Kanye west among voices that resonated with him from an early age. Still, in his own activities, Lucky says his goal is to create something completely new.