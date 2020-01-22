Good Newwz is now Kareena Kapoor Khan's second grossest

By giving the audience the right amount of masala, excitement, entertainment and comedy, Good Newwz has managed to stay in theaters for almost a month. Starring great characters like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, the film is based on the accidental exchange of sperm in an IVF clinic that leads to comic chaos in the lives of two families. Winners hearts, the film has now collected an Rs whooping. 202.02 crore and is expected to end in Rs. 205 million rupees this week.

Upon entering the club of 200 million rupees, Good Newwz is now the second grossest of Kareena Kapoor Khan, surpassing 3 idiots who is located in Rs. 202 million rupees. Its largest gross to date is still Bajrangi Bhaijaan with Rs. 320.24 crore, but the success of Good Newwz has just shown that the actress has not yet finished giving us blockbusters. His other high collectors include Bodyguard (Rs. 150 crores), Ra.One (Rs. 115 crores) and Golmaal 3 (Rs. 106 crores) so far.

Kareena is not working on her next great film with Aamir Khan, Lal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump by Tom Hanks.