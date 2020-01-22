Gold contract: Tyrone McKenna says that Ohara Davies tried to imitate him by hiring a new coach | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML0a34463eafb757b738246201f63eb10911% %MINIFYHTML0a34463eafb757b738246201f63eb10912%





Tyrone McKenna has reached the semifinals of the Golden Contract tournament

Tyrone McKenna says that Ohara Davies tried to imitate him by hiring a new coach and that the Belfast man promised to beat any of his Golden Contract rivals.

McKenna joins Davies, Mohammed Mimoune and Jeff Ofori in the last four of the super light competition at York Hall, Bethnal Green on February 21. live in Sky Sports.

Davies has recently linked up with Angel Fernández, who was a member of Anthony Joshua's coaching team, but McKenna has made fun of this change.

"Ohara Davies is desperate to be me," said McKenna, who began working with coach Peter Taylor late last year.

"He has a new coach because I have a new coach. There will be no difference. Angelo Dundee could be resurrected and trained for 10 years and Ohara still couldn't be good enough to beat me."

"I'm not worried about anything or anyone in this tournament. Under Peter Taylor's guidance and tutelage, I'm going to clean up in this competition. Trust is in the clouds and people should be ready to see a new Tyrone McKenna."

McKenna advanced from the quarterfinals with a wide points win over Mikey Sakyi and is not worried about any of the remaining fighters in the February 18 draw.

He said: "I could say all the usual clichés about not cutting corners, flying in combat and preparing for a master class, blah, blah.

"You will see on February 21, whoever stands before me will be knocked out or excluded."

"As for Mimoune, I am the solution to & # 39; The problem & # 39; under Peter Taylor, I am extremely sure that I will overcome it. Jeff Ofori is gaining weight and I know he will train hard, but I am simply too good To lose with him.

"Everyone knows that I am the big draw in this competition. Do you remember the quarterfinals? I brought a crowd much larger than Ireland that some fighters who live around the corner of the York Hall got. That tells you about the support to have. "

